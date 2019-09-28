Weeks after Sony and Disney appeared to suggest that they were going their separate ways amid a financial stand-off, the two studios revealed that they'd come to an agreement after all and a third Spider-Man film was in the works in a joint announcement shared on Friday, Sept. 27. While Spiderfans were overjoyed by the news that all was well in the Marvel universe once more, they weren't quite as ecstatic as the stars of the popular franchise themselves. Spidey himself took to Instagram to celebrate shortly after the announcement, and Tom Holland’s reaction to Spider-Man staying in the MCU sums up his emotions in one iconic Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

If you've been following along with the Sony and Disney saga, it's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for fans who thought that the beloved comic book character could be leaving the Marvel cinematic family. The two studios, who produced Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home together, originally revealed that they'd come to an impasse surrounding the financials of the highly-anticipated third installment of the trilogy. Late Thursday night, however, the parties were able to come to an agreement, and the third Spider-Man movie will swing into theaters on July 16, 2021 with Holland and co-star Zendaya returning for their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle "MJ" Jones. In addition, Holland will be reprising his role in another Marvel universe film, per Variety.

It's great news for fans and the stars alike, and Holland took a cue from The Wolf of Wall Street's Jordan Belfort (memorably played by Leo DiCaprio) when he took to Instagram on Sept. 27 to celebrate the announcement. He let the clip from the 2013 film, in which Belfort can be heard telling a group of cheering men, "You know what? I’m not leaving. I’m not f—ing leaving," speak for itself by captioning it with a smirking emoji.

His co-star and on-screen love interest Zendaya also shared a celebratory social media post, taking to Twitter with a GIF of a dancing Spider-Man busting some moves.

Things were pretty uncertain for a while there, but it looks like all parties involved are pretty relieved that they were able to come to agreement and we'll be seeing more Spidey in the coming years.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios who will produce the third film, said in a statement:

I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.

Meanwhile, Sony producer Amy Pascal echoed his sentiments, saying, "This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes."

From the sounds of things, they're probably going to begin work on the third Spider-Man film sooner rather than later, so I'd mark your calendar for July 16, 2021 to see Spidey swing back onto the movie screen.