Prepare to squeal with excitement! I know you've been wondering who's performing at Jingle Ball 2019 for ages, and the details are finally out. Let me fill you in.

Taylor Swift, BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Ellish — hold on, let me catch my breath — Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Halsey, and more are among those set to take the stage and deliver once-in-a-lifetime performances to round out the year.

On Sept. 30, it was announced that the 2019 iHeartRadioJingle Ball tour will make stops in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and more. So, as usual, you'll have multiple chances to attend.

The whole shebang will kick off in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Dec. 1, with performances from Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.

Over on the West Coast, BTS, Katy Perry, Eilish, Smith, Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo, and Normani will perform at The Forum in L.A. on Dec. 6.

On the East Coast, The JoBros, Swift, Cabello, 5 Seconds of Summer, Monsta X, Lewis, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Capaldi, and Fletcher will rock Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13.

Other awesome artists who will be making appearances throughout the tour include Charlie Puth, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lauv, Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larrson, Quinn XCII, and CNCO.

Already having FOMO? Don't worry, fans will be able to watch a live stream of the Madison Square Garden show via The CW App and on CWTV.com. If you're not into the whole app thing, gather your pals and tune into the Jingle Ball television special that will air on Dec. 19 on The CW.

The full list of artists comes days after iHeartRadio confirmed that the boys of BTS would be performing after Soompi reported that it was a possibility, leaving fans in a frenzy.

The BTS ARMY has since gone wild with excitement.

"Me trying to figure out if I should be happily irresponsible and go to Jingle Bash Chicago (NCT 127, Monsta X, CC) and/or JingleBall Los Angeles/New York City (BTS, TS, CC, JB, Monsta X, Lizzo) & how am I getting to NYC/LA/Chicago within a week," one fan wrote.

You can check out all of the 2019 Jingle Ball Tour dates and who will be hitting the stage at each stop below!

Dec 1: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX, and AJ Mitchell)

(Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX, and AJ Mitchell) Dec 3: Dickies Arena in Dallas, Texas (Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lizzo, Lauv, and Why Don’t We)

(Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lizzo, Lauv, and Why Don’t We) Dec 6: The Forum in Los Angeles, California (Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo, and Normani)

(Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo, and Normani) Dec 8: The Masonic in San Francisco, California (Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X, and Quinn XCII)

(Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X, and Quinn XCII) Dec 9: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota (Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Why Don’t We, Monsta X, and Lauv)

(Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Why Don’t We, Monsta X, and Lauv) Dec 11: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Monsta X, Why Don’t We, and Lewis Capaldi)

(Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Monsta X, Why Don’t We, and Lewis Capaldi) Dec 13: Madison Square Garden in NYC (Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi, and Fletcher)

(Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi, and Fletcher) Dec 15: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts (Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and Why Don’t We)

(Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and Why Don’t We) Dec 16: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Halsey, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, French Montana and Lewis Capaldi)

(Halsey, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, French Montana and Lewis Capaldi) Dec 18: Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois (Jonas Brothers, NF, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson, and Lewis Capaldi)

(Jonas Brothers, NF, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson, and Lewis Capaldi) Dec 20: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Lewis Capaldi, and Zara Larsson)

(Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Lewis Capaldi, and Zara Larsson) Dec 22: BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, CNCO, Why Don’t We, and Zara Larsson)

Tickets for the Jingle Ball Tour will be available on iHeartRadio.com and go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Capital One cardholders can score pre-sale tix beginning on Oct. 7. The pre-sale ends at 10 a.m on Oct. 9.

OK, I've armed you with all the info. you need, so now go get amped up with your favorite Jingle Ball jams while you (try to) patiently await ticket sales!