Here's Why Fans Think BTS Got Matching Tattoos

It’s no secret the BTS members are like brothers. I mean, they do practically everything together. In fact, the guys are so close that V recently teased they would all get matching tattoos together. Well, the day might just be here. It also might not be. Allow me to explain.

As anyone reading this article probably knows, BTS just dropped their highly-anticipated anthology album, Proof, on June 10. That day, RM sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a photo of his first tattoo on his Instagram Story. The picture showed a close-up of his ankle with a “7” tattoo in black ink. Now, this isn’t just any IG Story. It’s the latest update in BTS’ ongoing tattoo discourse.

In April, V told a fan on the Weverse app that the members are “going to get friendship tattoos someday.” Learning of RM’s “7” tattoo had me wondering if BTS may have begun the matching tattoos process. Until now, only Jimin and Jungkook are believed to have tattoos, so RM getting his first one is notable and getting a “7” tattoo is even more intriguing.

RM hasn’t officially explained the meaning behind the “7” tattoo, but it might be a nod toward the band. He’s one of seven members, of course. Considering BTS celebrated their ninth anniversary as a group on June 13, maybe RM got the tattoo to commemorate a momentous time for the band. He hasn’t stated his intentions with the tattoo, so this is just my speculation.

It’s worth noting RM is the only member of BTS who has publicly shown off a “7” tattoo on social media, though some fans speculate that a few of the other members got inked as well. According to a fan on twitter, J-Hope recently showed off a “7” tattoo on his ankle while they claim Jin teased he got the tattoo by lifting his shirt before RM stopped him; however, their tattoos aren’t confirmed, so these are just rumors for now.

So, who’s left? That’d be V, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook. V addressed speculation about whether he plans to get inked in a June 13 livestream on the video streaming app, V LIVE. According to a fan translation of the stream by Twitter user @thetaeprint, V said, “I am still deciding where should I put my tattoo. I have to decide immediately. Once I have decided, I will go with Jungkook to get tattooed.”

As for Jimin and Su, neither of them has commented on the tattoo rumors yet.

So, for now, the matching BTS tattoo mystery remains alive and well. Given that BTS is always opening up to fans and speaking publicly, I’d say it’s only a matter of time until there’s more to the story. You know I’m waiting for that day.