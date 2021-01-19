ARMYs, The day has come: Jungkook finally exposed his tattooed sleeve, revealing new pieces of ink underneath. Usually, his tats are either covered or censored, but the new episode of Run BTS! shows them clear as day. As it turns out, he's got more than fans initially thought. These photos of BTS' Jungkook's new microphone tattoo are blowing everyone's minds. It's a big piece, so fans can't believe they missed it before.

All ARMYs knew was Jungkook had around 18 tattoos. A lot of the smaller ones, like his "ARMY," "J," and heart tats, are on his hands, while the rest are on his right arm. Fans have only been able to see a small glimpse of his arm tattoos whenever he rolled up his sleeves. When Jungkook chose to wear T-shirts, his tattoos would often be censored in videos for privacy reasons, so ARMYs never got a good look at his tats until now.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, a new episode of Run BTS! premiered, during which the guys showed off their cooking skills. In order to not get his sleeves messy, Jungkook rolled them up and surprisingly, they weren't censored. Fans couldn't believe they were actually getting a whole 30-minute episode of Jungkook sleeveless. Of course, they took as many screenshots and videos as they could to savor this moment.

Finally, they got Jungkook's eye tattoo in full display, as well as his skeleton hand, music note, and crossword piece. A new tattoo they hadn't seen before featured a microphone. Fans were understandably shook that he got a new one and they didn't know until now. They also spotted what looks to be another tattoo near his elbow, but it's unclear exactly what it is. With his latest additions, Jungkook has around 20 tattoos.

Jungkook has a few tattoos dedicated to his love for music. Other than his microphone and music note, he got "ARMY" written across fingers and the ARMY logo on his hand. Fans think "ARMY" represents both fans and BTS because the letters include the members' initials (V, RM, and Yoongi). The "J" also seems to stand for Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin.

All of Jungkook's tattoos seem to have a special meaning behind them, and his latest addition is no different.