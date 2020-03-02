Just a few months ago, Jungkook had no visible tattoos, and now, fans can't keep up with the BTS member's growing collection. Fans became aware of Jungkook's first tattoo in September 2019. Following BTS' month-long vacation, the members reunited at Incheon International Airport in Korea, and that's where ARMYs saw Jungkook's hand tattoos. Even though fans only caught a glimpse of it, it was just enough to send them into a frenzy. Flash forward to now, and ARMYs still can't believe Jungkook actually got such a beautiful tribute to fans tattooed on his body. Jungkook's collection of ink has slowly been revealed since that momentous day and, in case you can't keep up with how many tattoos BTS' Jungkook has, here's a comprehensive list.

Some of Jungkook's tats are more visible than others, but ARMYs have managed to peice together all the different angles and glimpses of his tats to theorize about what each one is. From the "ARMY" writing on his hand and the adorable emoji on his finger, to the mysterious skeleton hand on his arm, this list has every piece of ink ARMYs have spotted on Jungkook. Fans may never know the real meaning behind them (unless he one day decides to reveal it himself), but that's OK, because fans love them and all their mystery anyway.

Without further ado, here are 15 tattoos fans have seen on Jungkook so far.

1. "ARMY" The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Jungkook got this tattoo sometime during BTS' extended vacation in the summer of 2019. The A in ARMY has no line through it, making it look like an upside down V. Fans think it's a combination of BTS' fandom name, "ARMY," and the members' initials (V, RM, and Yoongi).

2. "J" The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The "J" on Jungkook's right ring finger over the "M" in ARMY further fueled the members' initials theory. They believe it stands for Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin's names.

3. Plus Signs The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images If ARMYs' theory about Jungkook's "ARMY" tattoo is correct, the plus signs could connect "ARMY" and the members' initials together.

4. A Heart The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Right underneath Jungkook's "ARMY" tattoo is a simple heart, which could signify his love for ARMYs.

5. The ARMY Logo The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images To go along with Jungkook's "ARMY" tat is the official ARMY symbol, which is similar to BTS' logo, only reversed.

6. A Crown YOUTUBE/NBC The crown is located on Jungkook's right pointer finger, so it's one of his more visible tattoos. As to what it could represent, however, ARMYs haven't been able to agree on a single meaning just yet.

7. "0613" YOUTUBE "0613" is tattooed below Jungkook's right thumb. Fans think it stands for June 13, aka, the day BTS debuted in 2013.

8. An Emoji The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images By now, you've probably realized Jungkook's right hand is covered in micro tats. If you think you've seen them all, think again, because on Jungkook's right finger is a small emoji. The "woozy" face, to be exact, according to Emojipedia.

9. Crossword Tattoo In an April 2018 livestream, Jungkook revealed his life motto is, "Rather be dead than cool." The phrase — popularized in Nirvana's song “Stay Away” — seems important to him, because he seemingly got it tattooed on his right arm sometime in October 2019 (fans haven't seen the tat in its entirety just yet, but based on Jungkook's use of the motto in the past and angles they've seen, they're pretty sure about this one). Actually, fans think it's part of a larger crossword tattoo, with the "Rather be dead than cool" phrase going one way, and the phrase, "Make hay while the sun shines," going in the other direction.

10. Skeleton Hand To go along with Jungkook's "Rather be dead than cool" tat is a picture of a skeleton hand, seemingly making the "rock on" symbol.

11. Mystery Shoulder Tattoo YOUTUBE Jungkook may have been wearing a jacket throughout the entirety of BTS' "ON" Kinetic Manifesto Film, but that didn't stop fans from noticing new ink on his shoulder. It's not totally clear what the design is, but it could be an angel based on the angles fans have peeped.

12. Writing On Inner Right Arm YOUTUBE In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from BTS' "ON" performance video, you can see writing on Jungkook's inner right arm. After zooming in and brightening the photo, fans believe it says "Truth," and that it's a matching tattoo with some of his fellow idol friends.

13. Black Stripes YOUTUBE Also on Jungkook's right arm is three black lines, which are simple, yet beautiful. As for what the stripes mean, fans connected them to the Korean flag.

14. Forearm Tattoo YOUTUBE As Jungkook takes the conch shell out of the water in BTS' "ON" music video, the tattoo on his forearm was revealed in HD. It appears to be a tiger lily flower with the words "Please love me" underneath it.