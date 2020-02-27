A new BTS comeback means brand new looks from BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Fans already knew the members were going to change their fashion and hair colors to go along with their new concept, but nothing could have prepared them for Jimin's huge biggest change in appearance. It seems Jimin recently got a "13" tattoo, and, while fans initially thought it was fake, they're now convinced it's real. Fans even came up with a possible meaning behind BTS' Jimin's "13" tattoo and it's so deep.

Fans first caught wind of Jimin's new tattoo when BTS did their annual VLIVE comeback special on Feb. 20. Hours before they dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, BTS did a livestream for fans to discuss the meaning behind their latest project. Besides giving a handful of spoilers, including teasing their "ON" choreography," the guys played games and unveiled their MOTS: 7 "Jacket Shooting Sketch."

At one point during the special, Jimin lifted up his arms, showing off his wrist. He had a bracelet on, but that didn't stop ARMYs from catching what appeared to be a "13" tattoo on his left wrist.

At the time, fans thought it was just temporary (or that he'd gotten restless and drew the number on his wrist with pen), but now, days later, fans saw the tattoo again during BTS' appearance on the Korean music show M Countdown, where they performed their two MOTS:7 singles, "Black Swan" and "ON." Despite BTS' quick choreo, fans somehow caught another glimpse at Jimin's new ink, convincing them it's permanent.

Fans have been theorizing about the ink's possible meaning, and some popular theories floating around are that Jimin's favorite number is 13, he was born on Oct. 13, and BTS debuted on June 13, 2013. Perhaps, the meaning behind the new ink is all three of these theories at the same time.

As to whether this is actually the meaning behind Jimin's new tattoo, fans will have to wait to hear it from Jimin himself to get confirmation.

Hopefully, fans' theories are true because, if it is, it would be the sweetest tribute to BTS ever.