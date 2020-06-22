The boys of BTS know how to express themselves through music, art, and fashion. While a lot of the time, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make statements by switching up their hair colors and styles, some members also make things more permanent by getting sentimental tattoos. Many ARMYs have wondered what BTS' Jimin's "Young Forever" tattoos mean, and the theory fans have landed on makes so much sense.

At the end of BTS February 27 M Countdown performance, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jimin was sporting two bandages right below his elbows. ARMYs would have to wait until May to get a better look at the uncovered art during a livestream, and ever since, fans have been catching small glimpses of Jimin's newest tattoos, leading them to wonder what exactly the small ink said.

On Sunday, June 21, it was *finally* revealed that Jimin's arm tattoos spelled out "Young Forever," so, it was no surprise ARMYs jumped on Twitter to dissect what his new tattoo could possibly mean, and it didn't take long for them to come to the conclusion that the artwork is probably a reference to one of his favorite BTS tracks of the same same.

When BTS' performed at Wembley Stadium in London, England in June 2019, making the boys the first K-pop group to ever perform at the iconic London venue, fans came together to sing the classic track from their The Most Beautiful Moment In Life album. Jimin shared a heartfelt reaction with the crowd after the emotional moment, saying, "This song is a song that I have gotten so much emotional support from. Thank you so so much for singing this song and enjoying it together. I'm so happy, I love you.'"

ARMYs pretty much agree that Jimin's new tattoo is a reference to the song, and are totally emotional over it.

It seems Jimin's new tattoo is just as meaningful to his fans as it is to him.