ARMYs Don't Know What To Do With Themselves After Watching BTS' "Butter" Video

It’s comeback day, ARMYs! Six months after BTS dropped their last single “Life Goes On” in November 2020, the group has now returned with their English-language track “Butter.” Just like Big Hit predicted, the song has melted its way into the hearts of fans around the world. As you can tell by all the BTS-related trends on Twitter, its unique sound and lyrics have ARMYs hooked. The best part of it all is BTS’ “Butter” music video brings the song to life through stunning visuals and choreography.

When Big Hit announced on Monday, April 26, a new BTS single was coming, they teased “Butter” by saying it was a “dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS." The agency also compared it to BTS’ previous English-language single “Dynamite,” which became the group’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020, by calling “Butter” another “summer smash hit.” That was all it took to get ARMYs excited for the song, but what made them even more hyped for the release was getting a series of “Butter” teaser photos. The pictures showed BTS with bright hair colors, making fans believe their music video was going to be just as fun.

Now ARMYs are absolutely losing it over everything about the video!

More to come...