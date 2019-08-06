BTS is on their reported two-month hiatus, which means fans have had to find ways to keep themselves busy until the guys come back with new music. But that hasn't been hard for the ARMY because BTS is always sharing new content. This summer, fans have been enjoying BTS' new mobile game BTS World, buying tickets for the group's new movie Bring The Soul, and of course, streaming BTS' music on repeat. But that's not all. The ARMY also looks forward to the guys' social media posts everyday, as well as episodes of the group's variety show Run BTS!, which premieres Tuesdays on VLive. Fans always gush over the Run BTS! episodes, but the newest one has fans absolutely swooning. Why? Because it seems that Jungkook has gotten more piercings! Seriously. This leads me to the question, how many piercings does BTS' Jungkook have? Let's investigate.

The August 6 episode of Run BTS! shows the guys playing around in the pool. If the thought of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook hanging out at the pool wasn't enough to make ARMYs swoon already, Jungkook just had to go and show off his new jewelry. As you can see in the GIF below, which was shared by a fan on Twitter, not only does Jungkook have longer hair, but he also has new dangly earrings. Do yourself a favor and play the GIF below, because trust me, it will be one of the best things you'll ever see.

That was beautiful, wasn't it? So, how many piercings does Jungkook have? Hmm, it looks like Jungkook has six piercings here, but since the Run BTS! episodes are filmed some time before they actually premiere, six piercings is probably not how many Jungkook has now.

While BTS' didn't appear at the M2 x Genie Awards last week, they did share a video of themselves thanking ARMY, which also gave a bit of insight into how each member of BTS has changed. As fans know, BTS' appearance could give clues for their next album's concept, so fans make sure to pay close attention to each members' hair styles and colors, as well as piercings, like Jungkook's.

In BTS' acceptance video, which was shared on August 1, Jungkook showed off his piercings, and although it's hard to tell, it looks like Jungkook has about seven piercings, which means he's added one more to his collection. OMG. This is like the most earrings Jungkook has had at once, so give me a minute to process all this because it's honestly too much to handle.

But the first sighting of all seven piercings seems to go back to July 23. In case y'all don't believe me, here's a photo of Jungkook that's been floating around Twitter for a few weeks, which clearly shows that he's had four piercings on his left ear for a while now.

In case you need even more proof that Jungkook has gotten another piercing, just check out BTS' Weverse. Jungkook just shared a selfie on there which shows a total of seven earrings on his ears!

Jungkook definitely knows how to make fans swoon, amirite? Here's hoping he keeps his long hair and new piercings for BTS' next comeback!