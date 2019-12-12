BTS doesn't have one signature style, they have several. Every comeback, the guys experiment with a new style, and that's why it's so hard to keep up with every member's ever-changing number of piercings. Sometimes, the guys will show off a beautiful collection of earrings, while, at other times, they prefer to keep their jewelry to a minimum. For the most part, BTS' J-Hope has chosen the latter, but there's something you should know about J-Hope's "piercings."

With all the accessories and jewelry BTS wears, fans would assume all the members obviously have their ears pierced, but that's not the case. Surprisingly, J-Hope is the only member who doesn't have his ears pieced. This may confuse some fans since, in the past, J-Hope has definitely rocked some earrings. Get this: Those were just ear cuffs and clip-ons, not actual piercings.

J-Hope's lack of piercings could explain why his ears usually remain jewelry free, unlike the other members (most notably, Jungkook, who rocked seven piercings in the summer of '19).

On May 18, 2018, BTS went on VLIVE for their Love Yourself: Tear comeback show. During the broadcast, J-Hope addressed his decision to not pierce his ears and whether that would change in the future.

"I don't have any plans to get my ears pierced. I'm the only member who hasn't pierced their ears," J-Hope said, according to a translation by AllKPop. "I love my ears so much. I want them to remain the pure, natural way that they are."

During their "Fake Love" era, all the members of BTS, including J-Hope, experimented with various accessories. J-Hope brought up the topic during their livestream because he noticed some fans were confused about his appearance in BTS' "Fake Love" music video, as well his recent selfies on Twitter, which showed him wearing earrings.

He clarified they weren't real and he just wanted to try something new. "It’s not actual earrings, they are ear cuffs. My ears [felt] kind of empty so I decided to try some ear cuffs," J-Hope said.

Meanwhile, it's hard to keep up with the number of piercings the other BTS members have, because it's a lot. Besides Jungkook's iconic seven earrings look, he's also rocked two helix piercings at one point, meaning he may have up to nine holes in his ears. Despite fans thinking V got a sixth piercing on his lip in May 2018, he revealed he was just pulling a J-Hope, and it was actually fake.

Since J-Hope could change his mind at any time about getting his ears pierced, fans are constantly wondering if J-Hope's latest clip-ons are real or not. J-Hope is considered a fashion king among the BTS ARMY, so they wouldn't be surprised if he changed things up in the future.

J-Hope's earrings may not be real, but his selfies show he would totally stun if he ever did pierce his ears for real.