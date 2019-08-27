BTS is truly made up of fashion kings. They don't have one distinctive look since RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are always changing up their individual styles. Fans can actually tell which city or country a BTS performance is based on the hair colors BTS was rocking at the time. Take V, for example. I've watched him perform "Singularity" with both blonde hair and brown hair during BTS' Love Yourself tour, and those concerts were only a week apart from each other (NY/NJ ARMYs, where you at?). But BTS experiments with more than just their hair colors. They also change up their clothes and their number of piercings. Sometimes, their style choices depend on their current music concept, but other times, BTS just changes their style for fun. Because it's hard to keep up with V, fans always seem to ask, how many piercings does BTS' V have? Let's look at V's history with piercings to find out.

Whenever I think of V's greatest fashion moments, my mind always goes to BTS' "Blood Sweat & Tears" era because it was during this era that V and the other members of BTS really began experimenting with their looks by adding accessories to their appearance like colored contacts and piercings. During this time, V had three piercings on his left ear and two on his right for a grand total of five piercings. Take a look below.

He then carried this trend to BTS' next comeback for "Not Today" and "Spring Day." I know it may be hard to tell, but if you look very closely at the photo below, you'll see that V still had five piercings in his ears.

V's earrings during the "Blood Sweat & Tears" and "Not Today" eras were relatively small, but for BTS' "DNA" comeback, V's earrings became more noticeable. In 2017, V began rocking some long, dangling earrings, which kind of remind me of the earrings Jungkook has now.

Then, BTS' "Fake Love" era arrived in May 2018 (my favorite era of all time), and V slayed fans once again with his amazing visuals. On May 10, Big Hit Entertainment released four sets of concept photos for BTS' Love Yourself: Tear album. The "O" version showed V with a lip piercing, and as you can imagine, fans lost their minds because they believed the piercing was real and that V now had six piercings in total.

Shortly afterward, though, V shared a video on Twitter revealing his lip piercing was actually fake. Wow, what a tease!

That brings us to BTS' comeback for "Boy With Luv." V kept his jewelry more low key for this era. In the "Boy With Luv" music video, you can see that he opted for one shiny earring rather than five like usual.

And what about now? BTS is on vacation, so it seems that for the time being, V's decided to dial it down on his earrings based on his latest social media posts, which show that V's decided to show a more natural look. That's the total opposite of Jungkook, who seems to have only gotten more piercings since the group began their temporary hiatus.

But to answer your question, it seems that V has five piercings in total, though, I have a feeling some fans wish the answer was six (bring back the lip piercing, Tae! The world is ready!). Anyway, the amount of earrings he chooses to wear varies depending on the occasion. Fans think BTS might make their comeback as soon as October, so who knows? Maybe fans will see V with more piercings in the next BTS era!