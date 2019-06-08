If you know anything about BTS, you know how talented and accomplished the members of the K-Pop group are. Whether they're performing live or putting out an album, their projects and appearances are always met with incredibly high praise from their giant ARMY and music critics alike. BTS recently added one more praise-worthy accomplishment to their résumé — another win for their song "Boy With Luv" on Music Core, placing their total number of wins for the song on music shows at 17. BTS' 17 "Boy With Luv" wins on Korean music shows has ARMYs so thrilled about the milestone.

On the Saturday, June 8 episode of Music Core, a South Korean music television program, BTS scored 7,218 points, placing the K-Pop group in first place and making it win No. 17 for the song on Korean music shows, which is the highest number of music show wins for any of their songs. (Their previous record was 12 wins for "Fake Love.") TBH, that's more times than I've won anything in my whole life. According to Korean pop culture website Soompi, the win is also BTS' ninth consecutive win on Music Core, which makes me wonder if there's anything RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can't do.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are stoked about BTS' 17 wins and took to Twitter after the results came through to express their love and pride. Some people posted messages congratulating the boys while others noted that this puts them even closer to another milestone, 20 wins.

According to Twitter user @bangtanswaaag, BTS' 17 "Boy With Luv" wins joins a long and growing list of music show wins for the boys, putting their total number of wins at 70 for various songs from their discography.

Joining BTS in the top three at the June 8 Music Core were Lee Hi and Davichi. According to Korean pop culture site allkpop, other performers of the night included CLC, Woody, ONEUS, OnlyOneOf, AB6IX, Cherry Bullet, Lovelyz, Rothy, NCT 127, and Kwon In Ha.

BTS' song "Boy With Luv" of their new album Map of the Soul: Persona isn't just making headlines because of this huge milestone but also because of a recent BTS performance outside of Paris, France where the boys performed the song as a part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. After performances in Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; São Paulo, Brazil; and London, England, the boys' Paris stop resulted in a major surprise for audiences. In the middle of their performance of "Boy With Luv," Halsey surprised Paris ARMYs with an on-stage performance, making them one of the luckiest ARMYs on this tour.

A video showing the performance reveals that as the boys continued to sing and dance regularly, there was a moment in the performance where a set of on-stage screens lowered and behind them stood Halsey, in all her glory, ready to jump in to the performance and give it her all. BTS has a few more upcoming tour stops in Osaka and Shizuoka in Japan, so it's totally possible that they'll bring Halsey out again for ARMYs in Japan.

becky scott on YouTube

Whether you're watching BTS perform "Boy With Luv" live at a concert or on-screen at a music show, it's undeniable that its one of their best songs to date and deserves all the wins and praises possible.