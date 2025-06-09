Billie Eilish Kisses Nat Wolff After Months Of Dating Rumors

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff aren’t just making sweet music together professionally anymore. Fans have noticed the two singers growing closer over the past year, leading up to a romantic makeout session on a balcony in Italy. Photos of the rumored couple sharing a kiss were posted by DeuxMoi on June 8, seemingly confirming the speculation that they have taken their connection to the next level.

Eilish and Wolff have been close for a while, but gossip that they may have become more than friends began springing up in March when they were spotted being “very affectionate” during a night of bar-hopping in New York City.

Eilish has previously revealed that she first met Wolff at an Oscars after-party in 2023. “My first real impression of you, when I met you, was at the Oscars after-party, and I was sitting on the couch outside, and you just appeared,” she said in a Vogue video with Wolff in 2024. “It was just like an immediate — I don’t even know what we talked about, but it was an immediate — I was like, ‘Yo!’”

They strengthened their bond at Coachella in April 2024. At the time, Nat and his brother/bandmate Alex Wolff shared photos from the festival that heavily featured them hanging out with Eilish.

Months afterward, Eilish enlisted the Wolff brothers to open for her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour’s North American dates throughout the fall of 2024. During that time, Nat opened up about how he and Eilish formed a close connection over both having Tourette syndrome.

In the summer of 2024, Wolff starred as Eilish’s love interest in her music video for the love song “Chihiro.” The video sees Eilish and Wolff engage in intimate tussles before ending up in a loving embrace in a grassy meadow.

Neither Eilish nor Wolff has confirmed the romance rumors yet, but these latest pics seem to do all the talking for them.