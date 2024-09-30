The hits definitely aren’t in short supply on Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard & Soft Tour. The pop star kicked the world tour off in Quebec City on Sept. 29, revealing the 27-song set list that she’ll be performing around the globe throughout the end of 2024 and first half of 2025. As expected, the lineup includes all the cuts from Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard & Soft, but there are also a few surprising choices scattered throughout the concert — including one collab that could be teasing a future surprise guest.

Eilish’s seventh headlining tour is also one of her biggest, as she’ll perform songs from all three of her studio albums across North America from October to December, and then jet off to Australia and Europe from February to July 2025. The opening acts for the North American leg include: Nat and Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, The Marías, and Ashnikko. For the final night on Dec. 21 in Los Angeles, Eilish’s brother, Finneas, will be the special opener.

Along with all the tracks from Hit Me Hard & Soft, the tour set list also includes highlights from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Happier Than Ever, as well as selections from her EPs Don’t Smile at Me and Guitar Songs.

A couple non-album hits stand out in the lineup, like Eilish’s ballad from the Barbie soundtrack “What Was I Made For?” and her recent collaboration with Charli XCX “Guess.” The inclusion of “Guess” could hint at XCX potentially joining Eilish on stage at some point, especially since XCX has been gung ho about surprise live duets for her Brat remixes.

Check out the full Hit Me Hard & Soft Tour set list below: