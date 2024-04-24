Billie Eilish got blunt about her sexuality during a Rolling Stone cover story, published April 24. During the interview, Eilish opened up about the inspiration behind her upcoming song, “Lunch,” which she has been teasing in snippets. In the song, she gets candid about having sex with women.

Some “Lunch” lyrics include: “I could eat that girl for lunch / And she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one.” The full song will be released with Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft album on May 17, but already it’s clear that this track is a steamy one — and according to Eilish, it “helped” her get to where she is now with her sexuality.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish told Rolling Stone. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

But, Eilish added, she hadn’t always planned to talk about her sexuality publicly. “I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up,” she said.

Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

ICYMI, back in November 2023, Eilish told Variety, “I love [girls] so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” Later, when asked if she meant to come out in the piece, Eilish said, “No, I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’” Later, she posted on Instagram, accusing the outlet of “outing [her] on a red carpet at 11 a.m.”

Reflecting on that moment with Rolling Stone, Eilish recalled, “I went into Billie Eilish interview mode, [like], ‘Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?’ And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn’t obvious to me.’”

Eilish continued, “The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.”

“It takes a while to find yourself,” she added, “and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

During her Rolling Stone interview, Eilish also opened up about her sex life. “You asked me what I do to decompress? [Sex] can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

Eilish also spoke about her love of masturbation. “TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” she said, explaining that it helped her with her body dysmorphia. “I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”