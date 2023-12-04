Billie Eilish “Didn’t Realize People Didn’t Know” About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish has been an open book lately. Her most personal thoughts came alive in Variety’s Power of Women issue in November, where she reflected on her struggles with gender identity and becoming comfortable with her body after years of media scrutiny. Oh, and she casually revealed she’s attracted to women. This revelation raised questions about Eilish’s sexuality, and she recently joked that the signs had always been there — even if she wasn’t ready to publicly point them out yet.

During Variety’s Hitmakers event on Dec. 2, Eilish revealed she didn’t intend to come out in the outlet’s article. “No I didn’t, but I kind of thought ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I just didn’t realize people didn’t know,” she said on the red carpet. “I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

In the Variety article, Eilish opened up about her relationship with women. “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said at the time, adding she assumed other girls her age didn’t like her. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

In the red carpet interview, the Happier Than Ever singer stood by her words. “I’m still scared of them, but I think they’re pretty,” she said with laughter.

She also shared her reaction to the piece for the first time, and it seemed to echo how taken aback she was to the public response about her sexuality. “I saw the article and was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today. OK, cool.’ But it’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know,” she said, before quickly adding: “I am for the girls.”

Eilish’s response is fitting, considering social media has wondered (and sometimes had criticism) about her sexuality in the past. In March 2019, it seemed all eyes were on her debut album’s sixth track, “Wish You Were Gay.” The bass-heavy number sees her wishing her male crush, who doesn’t have feelings for her, is gay so that he doesn’t fall in love with another woman.

The song faced backlash from fans, and later that month, Eilish told PopBuzz that its message wasn’t meant to fetishize queer identity. Two years later, in June 2021, she was accused of “queerbaiting” after the release of her “Lost Cause” music video. The sepia-hued visual features her and several girls flirting at a slumber party, and it took many people by surprise — especially since she’d been so private about her sexuality.

In response to the backlash, Eilish shared several photos from the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “I love girls.” Now that she’s officially out, the singer wants everyone to carry on as usual. Shortly after her appearance at Variety’s Hitmakers event, she asked fans on Instagram to advert their attention away from who she’s attracted to.

“Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote in the post. “I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it please. Literally, who cares?” The sad Barbie has spoken.