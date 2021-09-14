Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Is Officially A Go

Every successful podcast gets more than one season; hell, even half the ones that aren’t successful get a second season too. Thankfully, the one hosted by Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building is also getting a Season 2, despite the lack of listeners or sponsors five episodes into Season 1. Here’s everything fans should about the new season so far, including the returning cast and news about a release date.

Podcasting is one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the 21st century — not just to listen to, but to make. The format reportedly has titles somewhere in the 2 million range. With that kind of ubiquitousness comes parody, and Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building is pitch-perfect. From ridiculous sponsorships to endless retakes of emotional moments to Martin Short running around with a boom mic the size of Big Bird, the podcast-within-the-series has become a fan-favorite. Even the series’ successful podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) is already making a podcast about it.

According a Hulu press release shared on Sept. 14, the series, which hails from legendary comic Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, was Hulu’s most-watched original comedy on the day it premiered and its most-watched comedy ever on the platform. So, what’s on offer for Season 2? Let’s discuss.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Renewal

On Sept. 14, 2021, Hulu announced Only Murders In the Building would return for a second season. Though the show was not being billed as a limited series, its marketing had initially suggested that it was a bit of a one-shot, where Steve Martin pitched an idea to the head of Hulu, who loved it.

But this announcement changes things. Instead of Only Murders in The Building ending once the murder is solved, there will be a new season. What crime could the team of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solve next?

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Cast

Only Murders In The Building’s renewal came halfway through the show’s first season on Hulu, arriving the same day Episode 5 (of 10) dropped. That meant the series didn’t confirm who might return for a new season, lest it accidentally spoil whodunit. Though this week’s episode suggests that Selena Gomez’s character Mabel is innocent, both Martin Short’s Oliver and Steve Martin’s Charles are possible suspects to consider.

Hopefully, once Season 1 is finished, and fans learn who the killer is, Hulu will confirm the returning cast for Season 2.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Teaser

With Season 1 only halfway over, there’s no teaser as yet for Season 2. But the behind-the-scenes teaser that Only Murders in the Building put out the same day as the announcement gives fans a taste of what antics are still to come.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Release Date

There’s no official release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 2. However, Hulu is really good about making sure its popular series come out like clockwork every year. (For instance, except for the pandemic-delayed 2020, The Handmaid’s Tale has released a season every year in the spring since it started streaming in 2017.) So fans can probably bet that a Season 2 will aim to arrive sometime in the fall of 2022.