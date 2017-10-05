37 Creative Questions To Revive A Fizzled Conversation With Your Crush

Picture this: You're texting with someone new and the conversation is flowing. Your fingers are dancing across that little keyboard like you're some chatty Mozart. You really like this person, and they seem to be picking up on the energy you’re putting down. But then, it happens: the dreaded text lull. The conversation fizzles out and you’re wondering what just happened. Now, you’re desperate for things to talk about with your crush and questions to keep the conversation going.

First off, don’t panic. It’s totally normal for conversations to fizzle out, especially when you’re still getting to know your crush. If you don’t have a lot of friends in common or have totally different interests, finding equal ground can be tricky. Your crush could also just have other things going on at the moment that may make it hard for them to give your conversation their undivided attention.

Understanding your crush’s texting habits might help encourage more consistent conversation. “Not everyone communicates the same way, but knowing your communication style is a great start to receiving more texts from your crush,” Spira told Elite Daily. “Rather than agonizing on what and when to text your crush, write a text as if you were sending it to someone you know well, like a BFF, but with added flirtation.” If you and your crush are experiencing a lack of free-flowing chatter, there are plenty of questions to keep a conversation going without making the situation feel forced.

TLDR: Try not to stress. Here are 21 conversation-reviving questions to ask your crush next time you sense the momentum fizzling out.

Keep The Conversation Light

If you and your crush are just starting to get to know each other, try keeping your conversation light and breezy. Consider asking open-ended questions that are actually fun for the recipient to think about and answer. (Bonus points for making them laugh.) Below, some questions to help you keep it casual.

If you had to choose, would you rather travel the world or build your dream house? Would you ever go (or have you ever gone) to a topless or clothing-optional beach? If you could trade lives with any celebrity, who would it be? What's your most random deal-breaker? What’s something you find attractive that most people would consider strange? What is the best present anyone has ever given you? If you were suddenly invisible for one day, how would you spend it? What's something everyone else loves that you think is totally overrated? What's something everyone else hates that you love? Do you have a nemesis? If so, who are they? If you could travel through time, would you explore the past or see the future? What would you do if I told you how hot you are?

Take Your Questions To The Next Level

Because texting your crush is more low-key than hanging out IRL, you may feel more comfortable opening up in a way that’s harder face-to-face. Once you’ve gotten through some small chit-chat, consider asking more profound questions to really learn more about your crush. (And to find out if they’re even crush-worthy at all!) Here are some questions to help you dig a little deeper.

Would you rather have unlimited love or unlimited money? Be honest, what do you think is your worst habit? If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be? What's the thing you would be most disappointed about never having gotten to experience? What’s your weirdest pet peeve? What’s the best advice anyone has ever given you? What's the scariest thing that has ever happened to you? What's the worst thing you have ever lied about, and did you get away with it? What's something you are terrified to try, but you want to anyway? What’s your love language?

Flirty Texts Can Keep The Conversation Fun

Sometimes talking to a new crush can feel so serious. You might be overthinking the texts you send back or worrying about how they’re going to respond. If you and your crush have been getting to know each other for more than a month, you might feel ready to bring some subtle hints of excitement to the new relationship. Sometimes spicy texts are exactly what the conversation needs! Drop in a little frisky compliment here and there and see how your crush reacts. Level up this new prospective relationship with a few spicy texts to let them know you’re open to exploring a new aspect of your romance — flirtatious banter and all.

Is it weird to say I’ve been thinking about you all day? You know what makes me really happy? Seeing your name pop up on my screen. How do you feel about you, me, Spiderman: No Way Home, tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m.? Do you want to hear this song I heard today that made me think of you? You should come over so we can listen to it together. You know how people say nobody’s perfect? I beg to differ. You’re pretty close. Hey, do you want to hear about a dream I had last night? It may or may not have been about you… So what would you do right now if I kissed you? My *insert dog/cat/pet here* is asking if you would come over and give them cuddles? What are you thinking about right now? Can you come over so I can hold your hand? Could you tell me how you feel about me using five emojis? In the words of Joey Tribbiani, “how you doin’?” How can I show you I appreciate you? Do you remember that one night where we…? I just finished binging Euphoria, per your recommendation. You want to get together and discuss?

Remember: All conversations, even digital ones, have a natural ebb and flow. Sometimes the best thing you can say is nothing at all. If you were the last one to text, kick back, relax, and give your crush some time to reply before firing off more questions. All of the above are great for when you sense that the convo just needs a bit of a kickstart, but don’t be afraid to wait until something comes up that would be a natural reason to reinitiate conversation.