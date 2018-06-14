Here Are 40 Questions To Text A Crush When You're Getting To Know Them

Texting a new crush is arguably one of the easiest and most exciting ways to kickstart a new relationship. IMO, staying up late just to exchange messages with someone you're starting to like is a necessary step in the modern-day courting process. But unless you’re naturally chatty, sometimes it can be hard to think of questions to ask a guy over text, leading you to stress about whether or not they think you’re not interested. But don’t worry — whether you've gone out on one, five, or 10 dates, there's still so much more to learn about your new romantic interest, even if you don’t know where to start.

You may be too old to play the "Question Game," but there are still plenty of unique questions to ask your crush while texting. When it's your turn to ask the next question and you're not sure what direction to go in, take your pick from these thought-provoking choices. Each question is just detailed enough to prompt a revealing answer... but not so intense that it will scare someone away. Here are 40 questions to ask your crush over text when you're still getting to know them, ranging from "who," "what," "when," and "where," to "would you rather?"

Questions About Their Personality

What is your biggest pet peeve?

What is your worst habit?

When you're in a bad mood, who or what can cheer you up?

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Which three fictional characters combined best represent you?

Do you have a celebrity doppelgänger?

Surprises: love them, hate them, or feel indifferent towards them?

What is your biggest fear?

Do you know your Myers-Briggs personality type? If so, what is it?

What is your favorite quality about yourself?

Questions About Their Childhood

Were you a Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, or Cartoon Network kid?

What did you want to be when you grew up, and what did you actually end up pursuing?

Who was the fictional character that scared you the most as a child?

What's your most vivid childhood memory, good or bad?

What did you spend your allowance on growing up?

Where was your first-ever job?

Did you play sports, belong to clubs, or go to summer camp when you were younger?

What was your favorite summer activity as a kid?

Did you have a favorite dessert? Is it still your favorite?

Who was your childhood best friend? Do you still talk to them?

Questions About Their Hobbies & Passions

What is your ideal first date?

Do you collect anything?

What is one movie that you'll always enjoy, no matter how many times you've seen it?

What is your go-to TV show to play in the background?

Where is the coolest place you've traveled?

Do you have any hidden talents?

Is there a food or trend that everyone seems to love but you can't stand?

What is your favorite book?

If you could do anything in the world except your current job, what would you do?

What’s one instrument you wish you learned how to play?

"Would You Rather?" Questions

Would you rather give up carbs or sex?

Would you rather drink water or wine?

Would you rather check out a book from the library, or buy it from a bookstore?

Would you rather receive chocolate, wine, or flowers?

Would you rather take a spontaneous vacation, or plan your itinerary in advance?

Would you rather be the big spoon or the little spoon?

Would you rather plan a party and let someone else host or host a party someone else planned?

Would you rather spend an evening at a club or home watching a movie?

Would you rather date someone who is exactly like you or the complete opposite?

Would you rather take a year off work to travel or learn something you’ve always wanted to?

Challenge yourself to ask your crush all of these questions, plus any additional ones that you come up with on your own. And, of course, it's equally as important to share your own answers to these and other questions your crush might ask.

The early stage of any kind of relationship is all about establishing boundaries, practicing open and honest communication, and giving just as much as you take. Asking and answering questions is not only a great way to gauge how compatible the two of you are, but it can be really enjoyable and pretty eye-opening, too.

