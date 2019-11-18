Even though being apart from a partner can feel like absolute torture, knowing how to craft the perfect sext is a hot way to keep the passionate energy between you burning bright. If you’ve never practiced sexting him, sending dirty text messages for her long-distance, or bringing dirty talk into a long-distance relationship before, coming up with sexy texts to send your long-distance partner can feel intimidating. But don’t panic! There's no need to write anything that's not authentic to who you are. According to Jessica O’Reilly, Ph.D., host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, sexting can be anything sensual or flirty that makes you feel more connected to your partner.

"It offers a different form of being creative and describing what you might like to do together or try out, and encouraging your partner to use their imagination can be really sexy," O'Reilly previously told Elite Daily. "Sexting helps cultivate anticipation, which can intensify the physical pleasure [when] you eventually meet up in person." Here are some examples of texts that will make your lover want to buy the next ticket out to you ASAP.

1. I was just in bed thinking about you. I'm sure you can imagine what was on my mind.

2. The only thing I want is to see you in my bed tonight.

3. Just got out of the shower and had the urge to text my bae. Still naked BTW.

4. If you were here right now, we'd be doing a lot less talking.

5. Just took some very sexy pics, I'm still not sure which one I should send you...

6. I had a dirty dream last night. Try to guess what it was about.

7. I think it's time we had a Skype date, there are some very important things you need to see ;)

8. For some reason, I keep thinking about how sexy you looked in that [button-down/dress/shirt] I love. Next time I see you, you won't be wearing it for long.

9. I want your body pressed up against mine — preferably with no clothes in between.

10. I'm counting down the days until you're back in my arms... and back in my bed.

11. I need your hands all over my body.

12. I keep staring at my favorite picture of you and can't stop thinking about kissing those lips.

13. I want you so badly. The things I would do to you are almost too scandalous to discuss via text... Almost.

14. I can’t stop looking at the pictures you sent me. You're so sexy, it hurts.

15. Wish you were here, baby. [Insert sexy pic.]

16. I want you so bad right now. I can't stop thinking about that time we [insert sexy memory here.]

17. The only silver lining of being long-distance is I literally cannot wait to see you naked again. But I guess I’ve always felt that way so nvm long distance still blows.

18. Does the time difference actually make you hotter too? Because I’ve never wanted you so badly!

19. Hello, 911, yes this is an emergency. My smokin’ hot partner is nowhere to be found and I’m extremely horny.

20. Renaming my vibrator [insert partner’s name] so I’m not so lonely when you’re not here. :)

21. The [shirt/dress/jacket] you left at my place last time smells like you and it’s turning me on rn.

22. Hey boo, you busy? Let’s meet at [insert halfway point] and bang out a quick one for old time’s sake. Jk but not really.

23. I *was* trying to sleep but then I remembered [insert sexy memory] and now I’m wide awake.

24. [Insert flirty underwear pic] Do you think this underwear looks better on or off?

25. Which part of my body do you miss the most right now?

26. What misdemeanors would you commit just to see me naked right now?

There are no rules when it comes to sexting, as long as everything is consensual. Next time you're missing your long-distance bae, don't hesitate to let them know exactly how they make you feel.

Experts

Jess O’Reilly, sexologist, Ph.D.