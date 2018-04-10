If you’re anything like me, chances are you can appreciate spontaneity (within reason) in others, but you feel your best when you have a plan in place and it all comes together. On the weekends, you know who you’re hanging out with, where you’re going, what you’re going to order at the restaurant, and maybe even who you’re going home with. If you, too, are a self-identified planner, this probably means that — when you’re single — you might even have your FWB on speed dial, and you’re no stranger to the texts to send if you want to hook up tonight — and on the regular.

But if you have no idea what to text your friend with benefits — maybe this is your first time experimenting with a friends with benefits text, setting up a booty call in advance, or even shooting them a last-minute invite to come play in your boudoir — the reality is, you can be as straightforward as you'd like and your odds of getting a positive response is high. I mean, getting a sexy invitation from a hottie like you is pretty much what dreams are made of, right?

So yeah, a straightforward text will probably get the job done, but where's the fun in that? Take the opportunity to get a little more creative and set the tone for what will hopefully be a very fun night. Here are some ideas for dirty texts to send to your FWB to get you started.

01 Do you have the Lyft app on your phone? Good. Then use it to get that fine *ss over here. Mindful Media/E+/Getty Images

02 What are you doing later tonight? I have a suggestion: Me.

03 I’ve been thinking about you… on top of me.

04 Wish you were here in bed with me right now. 😏😏

05 Hey, we're gonna be at [*insert location*] tonight, you should come meet us ... and then sleep over 😉

06 I want to get naked with you right now.

07 I'm so turned on right now… how long do you think it would take for you to get here? Want to find out? 😘

08 I’m sooo naked, so where are you? LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

09 Hey stranger, what are you up to? Up for some 🍆🍑 tonight?

10 Hey, you just popped into my head, wanna pop into me later tonight?

11 I had a hot AF dream about you last night, wanna give it a try IRL tonight?

12 Send them a sexy photo with the following caption: "Want to see the live show tonight?"

13 I'm out at dinner with friends… come over and be my dessert later.

14 Just thinking about how hot it was last time we hung out, wanna do that again tonight?

15 Hey friend! How about some of those "benefits" later tonight?

16 I'm bored. Why don’t you get over here so I can have some fun? PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

17 I'm about to head home for the night... unless you can think of somewhere else I should point this Uber.

18 You up? Let's get weird.

19 I want you so bad RN.

20 Hey, champ. You did really well in the qualifying rounds — I think you’re ready for the semi-finals. Tonight? Wear your best spandex and you might win gold.

21 Hope you’ve been studying up because I’ve got a pop quiz for you: What’s the square root of 69, and also, can you come over tonight?

22 Hey, what’s under there? Just made you say underwear. Also, come over tonight — underwear not required.

23 I’m promoting you to a new position. Come try it out with me tonight — it comes with very flexible benefits!

24 You’ve been running through my mind all day… Maybe run over to my place next? katleho Seisa/E+/Getty Images

25 Are you as horny as I am RN?

26 Have you heard the one about the girl who’s texting her booty call because she really wants to smash but she doesn’t know what to say? It’s really funny, I’ll tell you tonight.

27 🍑 This is my booty and you are my booty call. Are you with me, soldier?

28 Blink twice if you wanna get naked tonight.

29 Have you recovered from last time? Because I’m ready for round two.

Closed mouths don't get fed, so if you really want to get it tonight, speak (or text) your truth.