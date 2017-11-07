30 Texts To Send To Someone After A Hookup So You Stay On Their Mind

Why is it always so weird to send that first message after sex? You'd think that — after having been so intimately acquainted — you'd be more relaxed, but no, it's actually even harder to know what to text a guy the morning after. What is the post-hookup text etiquette? How are you supposed to know what to text after sex? Is it OK to reach out, or are you supposed to wait and let them make the first move? Waiting is definitely a viable option, as it gives you a chance to gauge their interest, but it also means waiting around for someone else. And ain't nobody got time for that.

The best texts to send someone after you hook up find a balance between not coming off as clingy but also letting the person know you had fun and wouldn't mind a repeat performance. In my experience, the key to sending that first message after a night of fun is to keep it short, light, flirty, and direct. Does that sound overly complicated? I promise it doesn't have to be. Here are 30 tried and tested messages for when you've got afterglow writer’s block and aren’t sure what to text a guy after a hookup.

Don’t forget: Doctors recommend drinking lots of water after vigorous exercise! Stay hydrated. Xoxo.

Last night was really hot. I’d love to do that again sometime.

Hey, thanks for the ride last night. 😉

Sooo... when’s round 2?

One(ish) word: mind-blowing. Thinking about when we're going to do that next...

I keep thinking about when you [fill in the blank]. Just thought you should know.

Let's hang again soon. And by hang out again, I mean hook up again.

Congrats! You really know your way around the clitoris. 👍

D*mn… where’d you learn to do all that?

I’m not gonna lie… last night was impressive. Give yourself a round of applause.

Hey, I don't know what you’re up to tonight, but I’m gonna be at [bar, party, anything social]. You should come by!

When can I pencil you in for another round?

I’m a little sore this morning. I’ll give you one guess why.

Last night was *chef’s kiss*.

Hey, I had a really great time with you last night. You should do me again sometime soon. 😉

Next time you’re making me eggs in the morning.

Nice work last night. You get an A for effort... and performance.

This is a super casual and chill text to say I had fun with you, and I'd like to see you again. 😜

I kinda miss you already.

Am I John Mayer circa the new millennium? Because your body is a wonderland and I wanna sing about it.

Just woke up smiling... 😊

I woke up from the best dream, where I had amazing sex with a very hot person all night long. Anyway, what’s up with you?

Thank you for that excellent physics lesson last night. Any time you wanna test theories of gravity again HMU.

You’ve got some serious skills. Next time I’m taking notes.

Just had breakfast but I’m already hungry for a snack… 😛

Are the birds chirping and the sun shining a little extra for you this morning, or is it just me?

You left this giant hickey at my place. Wanna come by later to pick it up?

She’d kill me if I told you this, but my bed misses you...

Catch me tossing a little extra cheddar in my eggs this morning, because last night has me cheesin’!

So when are you around for a repeat performance of last night?

Even if you feel a little awkward the morning after sex, sending one of these playful texts will hopefully calm your nerves... and maybe even initiate another hookup sesh.

