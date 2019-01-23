Send These 24 Texts After Sex To Make Sure You Stay On Their Mind

After a mind-blowing sex sesh, it's never a bad idea to drop your ~lover~ a line and tell them how much you appreciate them. Who doesn’t love receiving a post-sex text raving about their performance? Positive reinforcement can go a long way when it comes to physical intimacy, but if you’re not sure what to say after sex, then I’ve got you covered. Whether you want to send sweet messages after making love or racy texts looking for another round, these texts will make sure you stay on that person’s mind.

Sending your partner sexy texts is undoubtedly fun, but it can also be a great way to keep the spark going until the next time you're together. "Building anticipation is key to heightened pleasure, and research suggests that dopamine levels (a chemical associated with pleasure and reward) are actually higher while awaiting the reward than upon receipt of the reward itself," Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of the Drive Your Lover Wild video series, previously told Elite Daily.

Essentially, sending hot messages to your partner after sex serves a dual purpose: It lets them know how much you enjoyed yourself and it can get them primed for the next time you're between the sheets. Send these after-sex texts to get them riled up all over again.

Sweet Texts milan2099/E+/Getty Images Just wanted to let you know I had a lot of fun last night.

I hope you had as good a time as I did yesterday.

Let me just say I'm *really* glad you told me to come over last night.

Sry if this distracts you, but I can't stop thinking about kissing you.

Hope you have a good day at work. I know I’ll be distracted thinking about you.

I’m at work, but I’m wishing I was still in bed with you.

The only thing getting me through this work day is thinking about the fun we had last night.

So... we can both agree last night was pretty incredible, right?

Suggestive Texts I know you’re hard at work, but I can’t stop thinking about how hard you got last night.

Def feeling a little sore after last night. I really need to remember to stretch before cardio 😉.

I’ve been hydrating all day after all that exercise we did last night.

For some reason, I can’t stop thinking about you naked...

Ppl keeps asking why I’m limping today, but only you know the real reason 😏.

Phew. I started thinking about all the things we did last night and now I need a cold shower.

I don’t know where you learned how to [fill in the blank], but I sure am glad you did.

Either I had an incredibly vivid dream last night, or you gave me the best sex of my life.

Sexy Texts milan2099/E+/Getty Images It would make my day if you said you were down for a repeat of last night.

So when should we schedule our next round?

Wanna to meet up after work and pick up where we left off last night?

I don’t know when you get off work, but I do know I’d like to get you off again sometime soon.

I already can’t wait until the next time you’re inside of me.

Last night was *chef’s kiss*. Are you free tonight for a repeat performance?

Ever since I left your place, I’ve been thinking about all the things I wanna do to you next time we’re together.

If you’re free later, I’ve love to come... over again.

If you had a memorable evening in the sack, then don't be afraid to let your lover know. I have a feeling they’ll appreciate it.

Expert:

Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of the Drive Your Lover Wild video series

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.