Send These 24 Texts After Sex To Make Sure You Stay On Their Mind

After a mind-blowing sex sesh, it's never a bad idea to drop your ~lover~ a line and tell them how much you appreciate them. Who doesn’t love receiving a post-sex text raving about their performance? Positive reinforcement can go a long way when it comes to physical intimacy, but if you’re not sure what to say after sex, then I’ve got you covered. Whether you want to send sweet messages after making love or racy texts looking for another round, these texts will make sure you stay on that person’s mind.
Sending your partner sexy texts is undoubtedly fun, but it can also be a great way to keep the spark going until the next time you're together. "Building anticipation is key to heightened pleasure, and research suggests that dopamine levels (a chemical associated with pleasure and reward) are actually higher while awaiting the reward than upon receipt of the reward itself," Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of the Drive Your Lover Wild video series, previously told Elite Daily.
Essentially, sending hot messages to your partner after sex serves a dual purpose: It lets them know how much you enjoyed yourself and it can get them primed for the next time you're between the sheets. Send these after-sex texts to get them riled up all over again.
If you had a memorable evening in the sack, then don't be afraid to let your lover know. I have a feeling they’ll appreciate it.