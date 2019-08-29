Apart from reminding bae to practice their self-care routine, drafting a few sexy texts to send your partner when they're stressed can do wonders. Sex might not be able to solve all your problems, but it is a fun and effective stress-reliever, and trading dirty texts might help take your partner's mind off piled-up paperwork or overdue college essays. I mean, there's literally science in favor of sexting as stress relief, since getting hot and heavy releases all sorts of feel-good chemicals, such as endorphins and oxytocin, "the cuddle hormone."

As Dr. Michelle Drouin, a relationship expert and psychology professor, previously told Elite Daily, your brain reacts to sexts the same way it does to porn. “It is almost like pornography, created especially for you," Drouin told Elite Daily. "Basically, either pornographic images or erotica — texts — crafted for you by someone you know. I think the draw is customization of sexual communication.” Another draw: sexy text messages can majorly help your SO de-stress when they’ve got a lot on their plate.

If you want to help your boo take the edge off when they’re feeling overwhelmed, then here are just a few sexy texts they’re sure to appreciate.

I want to give you a reward for all of your hard work lately. Any ideas?

Sry if this distracts you, but I can't stop thinking about kissing you.

If you come over, I can help you forget about work for a few hours.

I can't wait to give you a full-body massage when you get home.

Let's take a hot shower together when you get off work.

What can I do to help you relax tonight? My tongue is open to suggestions.

I know you've been on your grind lately, but what if you grind on something else?

Hey, cutie. I’ve got a surprise planned for you at home. Here’s a hint: It involves very little clothing.

Guess what? Sex releases endorphins, and endorphins make you happy. How about you let me make you very happy in a little bit?

I know you’re hard at work, but I can’t stop thinking about getting you hard.

Your wish is my command tonight, starting the minute you get off work.

While you’re working on that paper, I’m working very hard at getting myself off. Guess who I’m thinking about?

I know you're really busy right now, but just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about how good you always feel in my mouth.

When are you done for the day? I’m horny and want to see you.

I know you're really tense right now. Come over so I can use my mouth to relax you.

Can’t wait to make you beg for it when you get off work.

It would be so hot if you randomly got turned on at work just thinking of me. Just saying.

I wish you were here with me right now. Naked.

Is there a certain sex position you think about at work? Because I currently have one in mind that I’d like to try.

I may or may not be wearing any underwear right now...

Seeing you work so hard is such a turn-on.

You looked super hot when you left for work this morning… I bet you will look even hotter later when I get you in bed.

Hey, stop thinking about me naked while you’re at work!

I think you deserve a special treat from me tonight (and I’m not talking about dessert).

Once you get off work, I fully intend to get you off.

Send your fave busy bee one of these bad boys and — fingers crossed — they'll be racing to get home to you.

Expert:

Dr. Michelle Drouin, relationship expert and psychology professor

