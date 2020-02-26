If you want to get your partner hype for a second round in the bedroom or you're simply feeling spicy, sending a flirty text after sex is the way to go. That doesn't necessarily mean hitting "send" as soon as you both come and disentangle limbs. (Unless sex is, say, a before-work quickie that's definitely going to make you late.) You can send your long-standing boo or your steadfast f*ck buddy a flirty text on the Lyft ride back to your place. You can also shoot them a message the next day, to heat things back up again after you two have cooled off. Here 15 sexy texts to send your partner to stoke the passion in your relationship.

For The Ride Home

1. OK, so I had a lot of fun tonight! 🔥

2. Hi, still thinking about when you did [insert sexy thing here] and made me come super hard.

3. Just wanted to let you know I made it home! I hope you had as good of a time as I did. ☺️

4. Let me just say I'm *really* glad you told me to come over.

5. I'm mad that I have work tomorrow because I'd rather just spend the night with you! 😡

For The Next Day

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

6. I'm thinking about what we did last night and damn. 💥

7. Good morning! I def had a sexy dream about last night, HBU?

8. Hi, I know you're probably at work RN, but just wanted to let you know I'm getting off thinking about last night. 😘

9. So, I'm thinking about what we did yesterday and I can send pics, if you'd like...

10. My mouth still hurts. 🙂

For The Days You Want To Hook Up Twice

11. I'm stilling thinking about this morning. Round two tonight? 😛

12. When are you done for the day? I’m horny and want to see you.

13. I can't wait to feel your mouth on me again later.

14. TBH, our hookup from earlier has given me a lot of ideas for tonight.

15. So, want to meet up after work and pick up where we left off?

Whether you're drawing out last night's flirty chemistry or today's insatiable passion, sending your partner one of these flirty texts will definitely strike up a hot conversation.