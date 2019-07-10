I feel like there's a joke in here about having your phone on vibrate and using a vibrator, but it's not quite coming. However, after reading these 20 sexts to send your friend with benefits, you might be! If you have a FWB, having an inbox full of flirty and filthy messages can be another benefit of your hookup arrangement. Maybe you like to be playful or bossy while you sext. Perhaps you use your sexy texts as a preview for what's coming later on in the night. Whatever your vibe, sexting your hookup can be totally exciting.

Of course, like all types of sex, sexting requires some IRL conversations before doing the dirty. No one wants to be surprised by an unsolicited "I want to bone you right now" text when they're out getting a manicure with their nana. Consent is the name of the sexting game, and being clear about boundaries and intentions is imperative before hitting send on a sexy message. Additionally, it's important to remember that sexting isn't for everyone. If you're not into exchanging sexy messages, you never need to feel pressure to do so.

Still, if you and your FWB are on the same sexting page, here are 20 messages to send that are way more frisky than friendly.

1. I want you right now. Stating that you're feeling frisky is a great way to get the sexting ball rolling. If your FWB lives far away, a text like this can be a good opener. If they live in your area, it can be a sexier version of "U up?" and can initiate a sexy hang.

2. I just came thinking about you. If having phone sex is your vibe or you like to get it on with yourself, expressing to your FWB that you were thinking about them while masturbating can be totally hot.

3. I can't get your taste out of my mouth Were they absolutely delicious last night? If so, let them know. FWB-encounters can be so yummy you feel yourself steaming up all day long.

4. I'm biting my lip so hard right now The visual of you biting your lip is hot, plus it lets them know that they got you so aroused you need to do something to calm yourself down.

5. I want to taste all of you Shutterstock The tongue is an erotic body part, and for good reason. It's where you go to actually taste another person, and what's hotter than that? Besides, specifics about what you'd like to do to them are always sexy.

6. You should see my panties right now The idea of turned on, right down to your panties, (or any undergarment you might use, not that you have to use one), could be a huge turn-on. You can adjust this for you genitalia — just let them know there's a lot going on down there.

7. It's better when we're intertwined This tells them exactly where you'd like your bodies. Plus, it may remind them of a steamy encounter you've already had.

8. I want you on top of me When I receive a sext that details the exact position they want me in, I always steam up a bit, and your FWB's phone will too.

9. I want to be under you Wherever you want your body in relationship to theirs, let them know. This way, they have a clear picture in their head, which is a huge turn-on.

10. Last night was hotter than the confessional scene in "Fleabag" Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sexiest TV scene of all time? Check. In a church? Check. Do I think about it when I masturbate? Check. Send it to your FWB — they'll steam up faster than a priest in a confessional.

11. These benefits are unreal They're your FWB, right? So, the benefits need to be there, and they are. Tell them you appreciate these benefits so much — nothing will turn them on more.

12. My whole body wants you Clear and to the point! You don't need to specify a specific part, you can want someone with the whole dang bod!

13. Tell me what you want to do to me. As they say, the best leaders are delegators. Make your boo do all the heavy lifting by asking them what they would want to do to you or with you. This can be a sexy way to learn more about their fantasies and desires, as well as to get them talking dirty.

14. I'm thinking about you kissing my *insert body part.* Keep it simple. If you love when your FWB licks your neck, tell them that. If you want them to nibble on your ear, put it in their inbox.

15. I want you on top of me right now. Expressing how good it feels to have your partner near you can be a super hot way to sext as well. Tell them that you want them and how badly. If you're feeling super spicy, tell them where you want them.

16. I want to take control. Of course, power play demands a lot of consent and an IRL discussion of boundaries. Still, if you'd like to be the boss, tell your FWB you're going to take the reins.

17. I miss your lips Shutterstock You can miss a person's lips — it's happened to me many times. Some lips are just so insanely delicious you think about it all day, so tell your FWB theirs fall into that category.

18. I wanna make you come. Telling your FWB how much you want to please and tease them can be a super sexy way to message. Sweet, simple, and sultry.

19. I'm thinking about you biting my neck. If you like to get rough, sext your crush about hair-pulling or getting pinned down. Again, all sexual activity demands a conversation about consent, and if you're going to get more physical or talk about getting more physical, you'll need some extra conversation before diving in. If you like it on the softer side, saying you're thinking about them holding you or kissing your face is seductive too.