21 Texts To Send Your Friend With Benefits If You Want To Hook Up Tonight

I'm a planner. I can appreciate spontaneity (within reason) in others, but I just feel my best when I have a plan in place and it all comes together. On the weekends, I know who I'm hanging out with, where we're going, what I’m gonna order at the restaurant, and who I'm going home with. When I was single, that meant having my FWB on texting speed dial, so I'm no stranger to the texts to send if you want to hook up tonight — and on the regular.

If this is your first time setting up a booty call in advance, or even shooting them a last-minute invite to come play in your boudoir, the reality is, you can be as straightforward as you'd like and your odds of getting a positive response is high. I mean, getting a sexy invitation from a hottie like you is pretty much what dreams are made of, right? That being said, a straightforward text may get the job done, but where's the fun in that? Why not take the opportunity to get a little more... creative, and set the tone for what will hopefully be a fun and, ahem, creative night, if you know what I'm saying. Here are some ideas for texts to get you started.

1 Do you have the Lyft app on your phone? Good. Then use it to get that fine *ss over here. Giphy They'll drive, alright.

2 What are you doing later tonight? I have a suggestion: Me. Giphy Don’t be surprised if they clear their calendar for this event.

3 You up? Giphy You can’t go wrong with a classic, plus, you know they’ll know exactly what you're after.

4 Wish you were here in bed with me right now. *wink, wink* *nudge, nudge* Giphy

5 Not sure what to say? Just send them this GIF: Giphy

6 But in case you think that last one was too subtle, send them this GIF instead: Giphy

7 Hey, we're gonna be at [*insert location*] tonight, you should come meet us ... and then sleep over ;). Giphy

8 OMG, I want to get naked with you RIGHT NOW. Giphy Those tires you hear squealing outside are the sound of them rushing over before you change your mind.

9 I'm so turned on right now… how long do you think it would take for you to get here? Want to find out? ;) Giphy

10 I’m sooo naked, so where are you? ;P Giphy

11 Hey stranger, what are you up to? Up for some [add emojis] tonight? Giphy You already know which emojis to use.

12 Hey, you just popped into my head, wanna pop into ME later tonight? Giphy Let that inner freak flag fly, girl.

13 I had a hot AF dream about you last night, wanna give it a try in IRL tonight? Giphy

14 Send them a sexy photo with the following caption: "Want to see the live show tonight?" Giphy

15 I'm out at dinner with friends… come over and be my dessert later. Giphy

16 Just thinking bout how hot it was last time we hung out, wanna do that again tonight? Giphy Yes, the answer is always yes.

17 Hey friend! How about some of them "benefits" later tonight? Giphy Hey, what’s the point of even having a hookup buddy if you aren’t claiming those benefits?

18 I'm bored. Why don’t you get over here so I can have some fun. (Spoiler alert: I'm talking about the naked kind of fun.) Giphy

19 I'm about to head home for the night... unless you can think of somewhere else I should point this Uber. Giphy

20 You up? Let's get weird. Giphy