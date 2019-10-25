30 Funny Jokes To Text Your Partner To Make Them LOL

Am I the only one who thinks the best part of Popsicles is the Popsicle stick joke? There's nothing I love more than a joke so bad it's funny, and I think everyone could use a bit more cheesiness in their life. If you're tired of texting your partner, "How's your day?," why not send them a corny pun or pick-up line instead? They won't expect it, and no matter how lame, they'll appreciate you thinking outside of the box. I've rounded up some jokes to text your partner, and if these don't make them smile, then I don't know what will.

As relationship psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish previously explained to Elite Daily, a "shared mutual sense of humor" is a wonderful thing to have in a relationship. "It is part of the glue that bonds partners together as a couple," she said. Humor can add levity when you least expect it, even when you or your partner is having a bad day, or when you two are in a disagreement. Texting your SO silly jokes is a surprising way to show your partner how much you care, and they're lying to themselves if they don't LOL at a single one of these one-liners.

Punny Jokes Shutterstock Your partner likes puns? How pun-derful! Punny jokes are typically corny as heck, but isn't that what makes them fun? Here a few puns that I bet your partner has never heard before. "What do you call a bee that can’t make up its mind? A maybe."

"How much money does a pirate pay for corn? A buccaneer."

"What do you call a pig that does karate? A pork chop."

"What do you call an everyday potato? A commentator."

"What’s the difference between a hippo and a Zippo? A hippo is really heavy, and a Zippo is a little lighter."

"What did the atom say after losing an electron? 'I really gotta keep an ion them.'"

"Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field."

"Did you hear about the cheese factory that exploded in France? There was nothing left but de Brie."

"Why did the can crusher quit his job? Because it was soda pressing."

"How do astronomers organize a party? They planet."

Pick-Up Lines Jokes Though pick-up lines aren't usually utilized in committed relationships (and usually don't work anyway), these zingers are too good not to share. Ranging from suggestive to raunchy, here are a few lines your SO will appreciate. "I know you're busy today, but can you add me to your to-do list?"

"If I had a garden, I'd put your tulips and my tulips together."

"On a scale from 1 to 10, you're a 9... and I'm the 1 you need."

"Is your name Google? Because you've got everything I'm searching for."

"Do you like sales? Because clothing is 100% off at my place."

"I've had an off week, but seeing you always turns me on."

"I wish you were my big toe. Then I would bang you on every piece of furniture at my house."

"You have something on your butt. It's my eyes."

"Do you do carpeting? Because I'm looking for a deep shag."

"'You're beautiful' has U in it, but 'quickie' has U and I together."

Knock-Knock Jokes Knock-knock jokes are short and sweet, and they'll allow your partner a chance to participate in the joke (though I definitely can't guarantee they'll be a willing participant). For maximum corniness, try some of these cute jokes. "Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Olive." "Olive, who?" "Olive you so much."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Norma Lee." "Norma Lee, who?" "Norma Lee I don't say this, but I think I'm falling in love with you."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Honeydew." "Honeydew, who?" "Honeydew you know how much I love you?"

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Juno." "Juno, who?" "Juno that you’re the love of my life?"

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Lena." "Lena, who?" "Lena little closer so I can kiss you."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Ben." "Ben, who?" "Ben thinking about you all day."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Muffin." "Muffin, who?" "Muffin in this world can keep us apart."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Ivana." "Ivana, who?" "Ivana spend the rest of my life with you."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Snow." "Snow, who?" "Snow use, I just can’t stop thinking about you."

"Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Anita." "Anita, who?" "Anita kiss from you."