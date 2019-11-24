26 Sweet Texts To Send Your Partner When They’re Having A Bad Day

Few things are as universal as the experience of having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, so if your partner's really going through it, chances are they'll appreciate a little check-in. Maybe they just missed their flight, lost their wallet at happy hour, got a bad diagnosis about their beloved cat from the vet, or hit "reply all" on an email that really should have been private. (Full-body cringe.) You might not be able to fix your partner’s slip-up at work or resolve your girlfriend’s fight with her best friend, but knowing what to text your boyfriend when he’s having a bad day can go a long way. A few supportive words can make all the difference.

Your partner might want advice or a distraction — or maybe they just need to let off some steam. Every person and every bad day is different, but here are 25 texts to keep in your back pocket next time your S.O. feels completely overwhelmed, heartbroken, or pissed off. These sweet, simple, and empathetic messages will validate their feelings, offer comfort and support, and encourage them to vent.

Texts That Acknowledge How Your Partner Is Feeling

You don’t deserve this at all, and I’m so sorry ☹️ I can’t believe that on top of everything with your family, you’re also dealing with this crap from your landlord. This sounds like the absolute worst day ever. It makes sense that you’re feeling so shitty. This is so much to deal with. I love you so much, and I hate that you’re going through this. I can’t believe your boss said that to you. That would have made me so mad. I can tell how much this is getting to you. I wish I could fix it.

Texts That Offer Your Partner Support

What can I do to help? What do you need from me? Let me know if I can do anything to be there for you. How about we go to the gym/park/movies to blow off some steam and forget about today? 🚴🏾‍♀️ Where do you want to grab dinner tonight? It’s my treat! I’m sending you money on Venmo to order food so you can treat yourself! Do you want to stay in and have a self-care night? 🎨 I know there might not be a lot that I can do to fix this, but I’m always here if there is.

Shutterstock

Texts That Can Provide Your Partner With Comfort

The day is almost over, and you’ll be able to get some sleep. Just three more hours until you get to clock out. You’ve got this. Today sucks but it’s almost done! Everything will look a little better in the morning. Tomorrow will be a fresh start. We're speaking it into existence! 💪🏾 You’ve made it through so much, and you’re going to get through this. Just know you don’t have to go through this terrible day alone. I’m right here with you. 😊

Texts That Let Your Partner Vent About Their Day

All of this sounds so frustrating. And it really came out of nowhere, right? Please keep venting to me — I’m here for you. Start at the beginning. What happened when you got to work? It sounds like things just keep getting worse and worse. What do you think might happen tomorrow? Have you talked to anyone else about what’s going on? What did they say?

You don’t necessarily need to write a long, heartfelt message or plan a grand gesture to turn someone’s day around. A more personal, emotional show of support can always come later, but sometimes, all you need is a perfect text to turn someone’s horrible day into a slightly more one manageable one. If you’re ever stuck on what to text when your boyfriend is having a bad day, just tweak one of these ideas and remind your partner that you’re there for them. Just like your loved one, you’ve got this.