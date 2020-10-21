Dad jokes are funny — that is the hill I am willing to die on. Maybe they aren't "cool," but it takes serious wit and timing to rock a dad joke. And let's be honest, you know you can't help but at least smile when someone lands a so-bad-it's-good pun. The best thing is that they work just as well face-to-face as they do in text format. So, the next time you want to put a silly smile on your loved one's face, having a few punny jokes to text your partner in your back pocket just might make their day.

Life isn't always easy, but you don't have to be serious all the time. Why not send your partner a message that will lift their spirits, or at least make them groan (while secretly loving it)? According to Dr. Fran Walfish, a Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist and author of The Self-Aware Parent, sharing a similar sense of humor and finding ways to joke together can help create a strong bond in your relationship. "A shared mutual sense of humor is very important to me and should be important in a relationship," Dr. Walfish previously told Elite Daily. "It's part of the glue that bonds partners together as a couple.” One great way to get the laughs started is by sending one of these punny jokes.

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images

1. How did the robot pay off its loan from the data bank? Bit by bit.

2. How does an astronomer plan his group dates? By comet-tee.

3. Who do you ask for directions in the swamp? The navi-gator.

4. What do otters call each other when they're in love? Their significant otter.

5. Why did the cheddar fall for the shredded mozzarella? Because they thought they were grate.

6. You’re like a can of peaches without a dent: a perfect tin.

7. Why did the marionette break up with the puppeteer? She didn’t like being strung along.

praetorianphoto/E+/Getty Images

8. What did one pepper say to the other pepper when it was feeling extra spicy? I want to get jalapeño pants.

9. Why do weightlifting couples never break up? Because their relationships always work out.

10. Why did the baker send their partner a truck full of bread? To show they loafed them a lot.

11. Did you hear the one about the astronomer who fell for the star? Their love was out of this world.

12. What do you call it when I rub on your DMs? A text massage.

13. What did the ex say who got caught cheating in the art gallery? They were framed.

14. Why did the driver fall in love with their parking ticket? Because it was fine.

15. What did the donut hole say to the donut? I miss having you around me.

If your partner texts back to say your jokes are bad, just tell them everyone's entitled to their own o-pun-ion.

Expert cited:

Dr. Fran Walfish, Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist and author of The Self-Aware Parent