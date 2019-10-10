20 Cute, Casual Texts To Send Your Crush When You Wanna Hang Out ASAP

So, you've got a crush – now what? You can always watch their Instagram Stories or try to "accidentally" run into them while you’re both out and about. There’s also the method of convincing your mutual friends to create an event where you two can see each other. The problem with these plans is you’re leaving it all up to chance. If you want to hang out for real, it’s time to send one of these casual texts to your crush. Sure, it's scary, but if you know how to ask someone to hang out in a casual way, it could all work out in the end.

It’s time to stop scheming and hoping for the universe to magically deliver you your crush. You’ve got to take matters into your own hands. Of course, that’s way easier said than done when you’ve got a potential rejection on the line. That’s why keeping it low-key is the way to go. If you know how to ask your crush to hang out the right way, it’ll feel like you’re just testing the waters. You’re keeping it cool and there are less stakes involved.

Not to mention, when you take control of the situation, there’s something super sexy about that. You’re making the first move, which gives you the upper hand. So, if they do decide to say no, you at least come off as a confident main character who’s ready to move on to your next fling. The only issue is deciding on what to say. You want to keep those chill vibes going and knowing how to ask someone to hang out over text takes skill. Luckily for you, there are plenty of casual texts you can send to your crush depending on what situation you’re in.

Texts That Suggest Your Interest JimmyFam/E+/Getty Images It's OK if you're feeling a little shy, but don't let the fear of rejection hold you back. If you don't want to totally lay yourself on the line, take a subtle approach. You can let them know that you're looking to hang without actually confessing your crush. That way, you can play the invitation off as platonic if you need to save face. "Are you going to Lauren's party tonight? I'd love to see you there."

"It was great running into you last week. We should make that happen more often (and maybe on purpose next time)."

"What are your thoughts on pizza? A new place just opened up, and I've been looking for someone to check it out with me."

"I feel like I haven't seen you in forever. Are you around to catch up over coffee this week?"

"The weather is supposed to be great this weekend. If you're looking for someone to take advantage of it with, hit me up."

Texts That Make Them Feel Needed Believe it or not, you can express your needs without actually seeming needy. Make your crush believe they have something that you need, whether that is a skill, knowhow, or just great company. Not only will your crush feel flattered — it will also give you an excuse to hang out without actually asking them out. "Are you down for going to Game of Thrones bar trivia tomorrow night? You know that show better than anyone."

"I'm in desperate need of a study buddy. Are you free on Sunday to hit the library with me?"

"I have a coworker's housewarming coming up this weekend, but I'm kind of dreading going on my own. How about you join me and make it more fun?"

"You're a major movie buff, right? Want to come see this artsy flick with me this weekend and explain it to me?"

"I've been craving some good sushi. If you take me to the best sushi restaurant you know, then dinner is on me."

Texts That Leave Little Doubt About How You Feel Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images If beating around the bush isn't your thing, then more power to you. Go ahead and leave no ambiguity about what you want by telling your crush exactly how you feel. After all, setting a date and making a plan will make it harder for your crush to say "no" than an open-ended invite might. Plus, you can still keep your message light so you don't freak them out by coming on too strong. "You. Me. Bowling this weekend. I want to see if you're as good as you say you are."

"Full disclosure: I think you're cute. Want to be cute together over drinks this week?"

"It's been so long since I've seen you. Can we get dinner tomorrow so I can confirm you're as attractive as I remember you being?"

"So I've been crushing on you for a while now. Want to make my day by asking me out?"

"I've been thinking about you a lot lately, and I think that means I should finally ask you on a date. What does your week look like?"

Texts That Show You’ve Been Listening Sometimes, you’ve got to show your crush that you’re taking notes. By mentioning something they’ve said or posted in their Instagram Story, you’re showing that you’re interested in what they like. It’s another subtle way to show them you care by stroking their ego a bit. Use the info you know to set up a hang they cannot deny. “Remember when you said you know the best place in town for tacos? Well, a new place just opened up in my hood. Wanna see how it compares?

“I know you’re a basketball fan. I ended up with two tickets to the game on Friday if you wanna tag along.”

“Since you’re from New York, I’ve got to know your stance on pineapple on pizza. Maybe we could grab a slice later?”

“Just finished marathon-watching The Office again. Please tell me you have a new show suggestion, and would you want to watch it together?”

“What was that coffee shop you went to in your Insta Story the other day? It looked so cool. Would you want to go there together?”

Take these text ideas and make them your own. Be sure to put your own spin to them if needed. After all, you know what would interest your crush the best. Just remember it’s totally casual and cool that you’re taking reins to ask your crush to hang. No matter the outcome, you’re already winning. The date is just the cherry on top.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.