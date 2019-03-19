7 Signs You Have A Crush, Because The Butterflies Are Real

First off, if there's someone specific you thought of when you clicked on this article, then I'm going to say that maybe you already know you have a crush on someone. Still, being unsure as to whether you've got a crush or really want to be someone's friend is perfectly normal. There’s no rule book for how to know if you like someone, but if you’re wondering, “Do I have a crush?” then there are usually a few signs you can expect to notice.

Relationship coach and behavioral scientist Clarissa Silva says the key to differentiating between romantic and platonic interest is mainly sexual attraction. Sometimes, you feel intense adoration for someone that makes you want to be closer to them and that's perfectly platonic. On the other hand, Silva says, "With a romantic crush, you have the same desire plus sexual curiosity and attraction for them."

It’s also possible to have a crush on someone whom you find super attractive... but don’t actually plan on dating. As Dr. Darcy Sterling, Tinder's dating and relationship trends expert, tells Elite Daily, "A platonic crush is when you have a crush on someone who is either unobtainable — think [a] celebrity crush — or you have a crush on someone who you have no intention of initiating intimacy with.” But with a romantic crush, those butterflies mean you’re def looking for something more.

If you’ve got a romantic crush on a certain someone, then these signs will likely sound familiar.

01 You Get Excited Just Thinking About Them Guille Faingold / Stocksy When you have a crush, your body is typically flooded with an abundance of chemicals, such as norepinephrine, endogenous opioids, and dopamine. According to clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman, norepinephrine heightens attention levels and arousal, while endogenous opioids make a crush feel exciting, even when you’re just thinking about that person. And with the help of dopamine, your body will "crave, feel more motivated, energized, and attentive simply by the thought of [your] new mate.”

02 You Do Things To Get Their Attention If you find yourself posting more pics than usual on IG (and hoping that a certain someone will see them), then you’re likely trying to get that person’s attention for a reason. "If you’re extroverted, you will most likely try to get there attention in some way in hopes that they will reciprocate your feelings," Silva says. And even if you're an introvert, Silva says you might find yourself making bolder moves than usual in the hopes of being noticed.

03 You Notice Little Details About Them If you find you’re hyperaware of everything a certain person says and does, then there’s probs a reason you’re so attuned to them. As Dr. Freeman previously pointed out, a crush tends to heighten your awareness. “Our stress system heightens our senses and we notice everything about them: their smell, their smile, their mannerisms, their laugh, facial expressions,” she said.

04 You Become Easily Flustered Around Them Though you may usually be able to keep your cool in social situations, it’s hard not to feel tongue around a crush. If you find that you’re suddenly tripping over your words (or your feet) when a certain someone is nearby, then it’s possible you’re crushing on them. As relationship expert Susan Winter previously told Elite Daily, "We can easily lose our cool composure and become self-conscious. We may spill a drink, stumble, or get flustered in our speech."

05 You Try To Avoid Them Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Though some people may want to be around a crush all the time, it’s also possible you get so nervous around a certain someone that you try to avoid them all together. As Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman, previously told Elite Daily, “Typically, [avoidance] means you’re hiding from something that might trigger you to behave in a revealing way, such as spending time with them one-on-one and mentioning them to certain people in conversation.”

06 You Can Imagine Yourself Getting Intimate With Them Perhaps the clearest sign you’re crushing on someone (and not just as a friend) is when you can imagine yourself becoming physically intimate with that person. “I think it really comes down to just one thing: if you want to sleep with them,” Andrea Amour, founder and dating coach at UpDate Coaching, previously told Elite Daily. “If you think about kissing, dancing with, or sleeping with someone, your brain's telling you that you're attracted to them, and thus are more likely into them as a romantic partner, not just a friend.”

07 You Literally Get Butterflies Yes, that feeling of butterflies flapping their wings in their stomach is def a sign you’re crushing hard. According to Silva, “Behavior gives it away all the time. Increased adrenaline levels [are] what makes you start to sweat, your heart race, ‘butterflies in your stomach,’ and/or your mouth going dry whenever you are around the person.”

The fact of that matter is that, if you feel an inordinate amount of giddiness, a pointed amount of interest, and a noticeable amount of stress and excitement, then you very well may have a crush on someone. And again, if there was someone you were thinking of the entire time you were reading this... chances are you've already signed a lease in Crushville.

Experts:

Clarissa Silva, relationship coach and behavioral scientist

Dr. Darcy Sterling, Tinder's dating and relationship trends expert

Dr. Rhonda Freeman, clinical neuropsychologist

Sources:

Susan Winter, relationship expert

Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman

Andrea Amour, founder and dating coach at UpDate Coaching

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.