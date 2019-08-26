Back before I was officially booed up, I used to get crushes on my friends all the time. I put a lot of love and energy into the people in my life, so it's really no surprise that the line between friends and potential lovers sometimes got a little blurry. I would find myself having all the usual "I wonder" thoughts that mean you’re crushing on a friend when we spent time together, and would ultimately realize that I had to decide if it was just me having a passing attraction to them or if this meant there was something deeper there I should pursue. I usually went the route of persisting as just friends, but occasionally I decided to take a risk and try for something more. Sometimes it worked out, sometimes it didn't.

As it turns out, my experiences are far from being uncommon. According to Andrea Amour, founder and dating coach at UpDate Coaching, catching feelings for the people we are close to us, like our friends, happens all the time. "It's extremely common to have a crush on a friend, she tells Elite Daily. "In fact, I'd even say in many friendships where both people are single, someone has a mild crush on the other at the beginning of the friendship. That's because a relationship equals a friendship plus attraction. If you're attracted to the other person, chances are you'll crush on them. If you're not attracted, your thoughts stay focused on friendship," she adds.

If you suspect that your feelings for a friend have tipped into something more romantic, these are the kinds of thoughts the experts say confirm it.

1. You get excited at the thought of spending time with them. Victor Torres/Stocksy When you have a crush on someone, you can’t help but get excited and giddy at the thought of being around them. So, if you start feeling that way when you and your friend have some bestie time scheduled, there is a good chance that you have caught deeper, romantic feelings for them. These sensations can be explained by brain chemistry, as clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman previously told Elite Daily, specifically that your brain is releasing dopamine, norepinephrine, and endogenous opioids. "This is the chemistry we can actually feel throughout our body, not only in our mind," Freeman explained.

2. You wonder what they are doing when you’re apart. Do you find yourself daydreaming about what they are doing while you're apart? Or maybe you can’t resist peeking at their social media to find out what they are up to… frequently? If so, Dr. Freeman explained how this can also be a sign that you are crushing on your friend. Basically, any time you think about about the object of your affection, the release of the endogenous opioids feels rewarding. "This is heightened even more when we see them, get texts from them, or spend time with them. Our stress system heightens our senses and we notice everything about them: Their smell, their smile, their mannerisms, their laugh, facial expressions,” explained Dr. Freeman.