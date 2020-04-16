When you're crushing hard on someone, there's nothing quite like a little game of "truth or dare" to help you to get to know them a little better. It helps both by giving you an excuse to ask all the questions you've secretly been dying to pose, but also by revealing just how willing they are to take a risk for the sake of a dare. But one of the best things about this game is that you don't actually have to be in-person to play, especially if you have a few a “truth or dare” questions to text your crush if you want to get your flirt on.

When playing this game over text message the “truths” portion are pretty straightforward — you just text them and wait for their reply. The dares, however, take a little more creativity. But with technology like FaceTime and social media, it can be totally doable and hilarious. Plus, they just might help you get a little closer, even while you're still technically far apart. The key here is just to keep things light and fun and let them unfold naturally. If you're not sure where to start, no worries. Here are some truths and dares to help inspire you in your next online game.

Questions For When They Pick Truth. Nastasic/E+/Getty Images 1. What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done, or that someone has done for you? 2. What’s something you find sexy that you think most other people don’t? 3. What did you think about me when we first met? 4. Have you ever sent anyone nudes? If so, how did that go? 5. Do you ever creep on my social media? 6. If you were here right now, what would you want to do? 7. What makes you feel jealous? 8. What makes you feel happiest? 9. If I kissed you, would you kiss me back? 10. Who’s your current crush?