If my entire life were to be reduced into an anecdote about a game from childhood, it would undoubtedly be: Always chose truth. What can I say? As a Capricorn sun with a Taurus moon, I'm not exactly a thrill-seeker. I am, however, an impromptu deep conversation-seeker, which is perhaps why I love to think of questions to ask your crush during a game of truth or dare.

No matter how long you've been smitten with someone, sometimes getting to know them better can be a little awkward. Playing a game like "truth or dare" can get everyone laughing and feeling comfortable expressing themselves in a fun and communal way. Of course, no matter what middle school game you're playing in your adult years, from "seven minutes in heaven to "never have I ever," you never need to do anything you're not completely comfortable with. If you're not into talking about your family or you'd prefer to keep your Instagram and romantic history private, you can always give a big "thank u, next" to a question you're not feeling.

If you're ready to rumble and need some inspiration, here are 30 T or D Qs to ask your crush.

Shutterstock

1. How far back into my Instagram have you crept? Y or N: Do you know what I wore to my high school graduation party?

2. What was the worst kiss you've ever had? He wouldn't open his mouth at all and said "I don't do 'tongue.'" Then he tried to get me to read Gravity's Rainbow.

3. Are you afraid of becoming your parents? Tell me more about your therapist mom named Susan who never moved away from her hometown.

4. Have you ever ghosted anyone? What am I dealing with here?

5. What's something you can't let your parents find out about you? If you have a story about your mom seeing your first tattoo at your rich uncle's Christmas Eve party and crying in front of everyone, now is the time to tell it.

6. What's your favorite scar or birthmark on your body? Did you also run into a parked firetruck when you were three?

7. What did you first notice about me? I also like asking people to give me play-by-play of the first time they met me, as well as what they were thinking the first time they ever saw or heard about me.

8. Have you ever had your heart broken? When my high school boyfriend dumped me, I cried in a snow bank.

9. What did you get in trouble for when you were a kid? My third grade teacher made me stand out in the hallway because I would do stand-up in the middle of class

10. Who was your first celebrity crush? If you're also a queer goddess, this could be a great time to ask, "So, when did you know?"

11. When is the last time you cried or got mad? I saw a baby on the subway today in a shirt that read "snacks first, pants later" and I cried.

12. What's your favorite body part? I don't really care about physical appearance, but I love me some direct communication and personal accountability.

13. If I gave you $20 right now, what would you buy me? This can provide some deep insight into how they would love on you if you were dating, and could be important if your love language is gifts.

14. When's the last time you lied? There's a new emoji with a long, Pinocchio-like nose and I send it to people when they are being fibbers!

15. What are you favorite positions? Honestly, I just want to sit there and watch you talk about your 401(k).

16. What is something people would be surprised to learn about you? This is my sneaky way of asking if you're secretly an axe murder.

17. Why did your last relationship end? This is my sneakier way of seeing if you call all your exes "dramatic."

18. What do you think is the biggest misconception about you? Self-awareness is hot.

19. If you woke up and social media no longer existed, what would you do? Get a buzzcut? Stop dressing up everyday? Move to China? Give me the IRL deets.

20. What is the most romantic thing you've ever done? What can I expect from you?

21. If you were a kitchen appliance, what would you be? If you say spatula, I swear to god...

22. What do you wish were different about your relationship with your family? Are you good at setting healthy boundaries?

23. What was your worst fashion phase? "It's not a phase, mom!" was indeed a phase.

24. What could you eat an entire carton of? Are you sweet or savory?

25. Instead of a pet peeve, what is your pet passion? I love referring to inanimate objects as "she," and when people drive automatic, but keep their hand on the gearshift.

26. Did you ever have a crush on a teacher? My elementary school reading teacher had tattoos, played guitar, taught me about Woodstock and I still have a crush on him.

27. Do you get jealous? Everyone gets jealous sometimes.

28. If I looked through your phone history, what would you be embarrassed about? I've done in-depth research on, like, every Real Housewife ever.

29. When do you feel most vulnerable? Are you open to talking about intimate things?