If you're feeling like getting frisky with your partner, but are having a little trouble getting in the mood, setting the right atmosphere can sometimes make all the difference. Quarantine may mean that you and your SO are getting a quantity of time together, but that doesn't always translate into, ahem, quality time. If you're looking to change things up a bit, it's all about creating a vibe that puts you and your lover in the headspace for lovin'. Some of the ways to set a sexy mood at home are passive, like thinking about lighting or appealing to one another's sensual sides, while other ideas take a little more active participation but are still playful and fun to do.

Taking the time to focus on each other and the romantic aspect of your relationship is particularly important if you feel like it's fallen by the wayside during the quarantine. When you're together all the time, it's easy to fall into a routine. But these easy gestures and activities are great ways to reignite or maintain the passion that brought you together in the first place. If you feel like you want to set the mood tonight, give these creative tricks a try.

1. Mix Up Some Sexy Cocktails Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images A relaxing way to start setting the mood for love is by mixing up a sexy cocktail featuring known aphrodisiac ingredients. Spices and flavors such as chocolate, ginger, cinnamon, and chili are believed to boost the libido. Good news: they also taste amazing in drinks like a Thai chili martini or a gingered peach margarita. Shake things up (literally) with any of these drinks this weekend and see what happens.

2. Change Your Sheets. Want to add a sexy vibe to your bed? Try swapping out your cotton bedding for something a little more sultry like satin sheets. They're basically lingerie for your mattress. They're smooth and cool when you slip in, then it's up to you and your partner to heat them up.

3. Have A Sexy Game Night. Setting the mood doesn’t have to be serious — in fact, it can be a lot of silly fun. What’s hotter than laughing with your partner? Adding a little game night for just the two of you, with card games that invite you both to get in a sexy headspace, is a playful way to get in the mood for some more physical playtime.

4. Create Your Very Own Love Nest. svetikd/E+/Getty Images Nothing makes your home feel overly familiar than being stuck within its walls for months. To spice things up, create a new space that makes getting in the mood easy. I’m talking about creating your very own love nest. Think of a fort, but for fornication. Put down some pillows, string up some lights to create a magical and intimate atmosphere, and then hop in together and see what unfolds.

5. Stream Something Spicy. Netflix and chill isn’t just for new couples or hookup buddies; there's a reason that people enjoy the sexy movie night for seduction, and that's because it works. Pick something hot on your fave stream service and then cozy up together. Or let your imaginations run wild with an erotic audio book.