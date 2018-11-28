6 Sexy Date Ideas That’ll Get You In The Mood & Ready For A Steamy Night

Whether you're in a long-term relationship or you just started dating, planning a sexy date is a great way to get some erotic energy flowing between you and bae. The best part about going on a date that really turns you on is that it might inspire you both to try some new things in the bedroom, which can definitely amp up the fire between the sheets. If you and bae need some spiciness to re-ignite the passion, or you're just looking for a fun way to spend a weekend night, sexy date ideas that’ll get you in the mood will most certainly come in handy.

It's also worth acknowledging that for some people, getting in the mood for sex isn't something that happens instantly. Daily stressors can have a huge effect on libido, so if being around your partner doesn't immediately get you in the mood, you're not alone. Fortunately, there are a ton of creative activities that can set the stage for some epic TLC. And the truth is that the activity doesn't always have to have a sexual element. Even just doing something relaxing or fun can present the opportunity to bond with your bae and turn you on. If you're in need of some inspo, here are some saucy date ideas that will have you and your lover in bed in no time.

1 Visit a sex shop. Giphy I dare you to go into a sex shop and try not to think about having sex. Shopping for new toys (or even just browsing) is not only fun, but it can also inspire some pretty illicit activities later on.

2 See a burlesque show. Giphy If seeing some entertainment is more your style, why not hit up a burlesque show? Watching performers bend and twist in risqué costumes is not only fun, but it will probably result in some majorly sensual vibes.

3 Try role-playing. Giphy Taking your foreplay out of the bedroom can be the perfect change of pace. This date could revolves around a role-play scenario, so try meeting at a new bar you've been wanting to visit and take on new identities. Or meet at your favorite club and flirt with each other, as if you're meeting for the first time. The sky's the limit, people.

4 Go restaurant hopping for aphrodisiacs. Giphy If you and your SO are tired of the same old dinner-and-a-movie routine, you could just spend the whole night eating. TBH, what could be better? Try looking up a couple of restaurants with aphrodisiacs on the menu. Eating a bunch of sensual appetizers just might make you crave your partner for dessert.

5 Get a couples' massage. Giphy Few things demolish libido-killing stress like getting a full-body rub-down next to bae. After a long work week, getting a massage is a great way to treat yourselves — and hopefully, by the end of it, you'll be feeling relaxed and ready to pounce on each other.