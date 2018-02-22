5 Easy Aphrodisiac Recipes To Make On Date Night For A Really Sexy Time

We have an input/output relationship with the food we put in our bodies. There are foods that can sharpen your vision, improve your memory, and yes, boost your sex drive. In other words, you kind of are what you eat. The ingredients in these easy aphrodisiac recipes will open up your senses and release chemicals that will amp up your sensuality. The meals aren't so heavy that they'll impair your performance, or so complicated that they'll stress you out and distract you from your honorable intention to get laid.

Plus, in addition to stimulating your tastebuds, these recipes will create an opportunity for you to bond with your significant other. Cooking together and spending time in the kitchen is a chance for the two of you to create something as a team that will feed your bodies, fuel your mind, and stimulate your sex drive. Any opportunity to make something together is an excellent opportunity to chat and catch up on your day. And you don't have to be a master chef to help out with chopping the vegetables.

An evening spent preparing, consuming, and then languishing in the aftermath of these aphrodisiac recipes will stimulate your relationship and create a date night to remember.

All praise the mighty fig. When dried, this shrunken and shriveled fruit might not look like much on the outside, but they are packed with amino acids, which are said to boost sexual stamina and increase libido.

In addition to the fig and cheese, this pizza is topped with caramelized onions and fresh arugula, with a balsamic glaze reduction worthy of the Food Network. It sounds complicated, but novice chefs need not be intimidated. All the toppings are easy to whip up, and the crust is fairly easy to make from scratch. And if all else fails, you can always call for delivery.

As far as words go, "hash" doesn't exactly conjure images of a romantic night in. But that's where words fail us, because the asparagus in this recipe is ideal for an amazing night in. If the phallic shape of the vegetable isn't enough, it's benefits will be. Asparagus is chock full of vitamin E, which can help boost the flow of blood and oxygen to your genitals, according to Cosmopolitan. The potassium in it also helps with the production of sex hormones.

This recipe combines two aphrodisiac ingredients: chocolate and coffee. Chocolate contains phenylethylamine, which can spark excitement and a general sense of well-being. Coffee also elevates mood by causing a rush of dopamine to the brain. Plus, if date night happens to fall on a night when you're tired after a long day of work, the caffeine will help the both of you stay up late.

For some reason, the thought of cooking fish used to intimidate me, until I realized that you can literally just pop salmon in the oven and bake it. The glaze on this fish is nothing short of mind-blowing. Omega-3 fatty acids are abundant in salmon, and these acids boost the production of estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone. Plus, it's good for your heart.

Strawberries are good for more than just food play. These berries are absolutely filled with Vitamin C, which aids in blood flow to every part of your body. (Yes, your genitals, too.) Plus, according to mythology, strawberries were formed from the tears of Aphrodite, the goddess of love. Indulge that sweet tooth of yours at the same time you are feeding your sweetheart, and whip up this dessert that will give the both of you a night to remember. And if you fall asleep with full bellies, don't worry. Date night can always continue in the morning.

