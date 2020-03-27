25 Open-Ended Questions To Text Your Crush & Start A Conversation

So, you’ve got a crush on someone new. OMG! Those nervous, excited feelings are fun, but they can also be kind of stressful. How do you make a good impression? How do you get them to see you as more than a friend? It’s time to step up the flirting game, and open-ended questions to text your crush will help you learn more about each other. Hopefully, you can start a meaningful conversation that eventually turns into something more.

Like a lot of people, you might have some extra time on your hands lately — the perfect excuse to put your energy into a new flirtationship. Texting your crush can be scary, but it’s also the first step toward building a strong connection with them. You’d be surprised at how easy it is to open up when you’re not face-to-face (hello, Love Is Blind!) And hey, you never know where this conversation could go. Before you overthink it, go ahead and send one of these open-ended questions to pique your crush's interest and get them talking.

1. Who are you closest to?

2. How do you feel about [world event]?

3. What are you most proud of?

4. What are you like as a travel partner?

5. What’s one thing you dream of accomplishing?

6. What does a typical morning look like for you?

7. What’s one thing you’ll never do again?

8. What’s your favorite place in the world?

9. Who do you look up to?

10. What’s the most spontaneous thing you’ve done lately?

11. What’s the most surprising thing about you?

12. What’s something totally dumb that makes you laugh?

13. How do you deal with stressful situations?

14. What’s one thing you couldn’t live without?

15. How would you want someone to describe you?

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

16. What would you do if you won the lottery?

17. What’s one controversial opinion you have?

18. Do you have any hidden talents?

19. What’s the last thing you listened to?

20. What skill do you wish you had?

21. What’s the luckiest thing that’s ever happened to you?

22. What book or movie has influenced you most?

23. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

24. If you could have anybody else’s life, whose would you want?

25. What’s your funniest memory from high school?

Before you know it, you’ll be engaged in a conversation you and your crush will both find super enlightening. It might help you realize things you have in common, which could lay the groundwork for even deeper life talks later on. Who knows? You could even have your own Lauren and Cameron love story in the works. You’ve totally got this!