So, let’s say you’ve got a major crush, and you’re trying to turn it into something more. You’ve been telling your friends all about him or her, Instagram stalking with abandon, and imagining scenarios where you’re happily in love. It’s fun to feel those butterflies in your stomach when you’re developing feelings for someone new. But when you’re ready to make things happen for real, you might want to set some intentions when texting your crush out of the blue.

Typing up that message and gathering the courage to hit send is terrifying. Trust me, I’ve been there. I know the feeling of sending a text and then obsessively checking my phone every two seconds to see if their typing bubble has appeared. It’s enough to give anyone a stress headache, so it’s smart to be prepared before you take that leap. When you’re ready to text your crush to ask them to hang out, or maybe even to confess your feelings, keep in mind that you’re going to be OK no matter their response. You should be proud of yourself for going out on a limb, and you should consider it a win no matter what. Before you work with your bestie to craft that perfect text, read through these intentions to remind yourself that you’re a total boss.

1. I am confident and bold AF. Giphy The fact that you are sending this text is an indicator of how self-assured you are. It’s super sexy to be confident in yourself and make the first move! You’re making things happen in your life without waiting for anyone else to do them for you. And that, my friend, is something to take pride in.

2. Expressing vulnerability is a sign of strength. Giphy It’s never easy to send a text message (or have an IRL conversation) that you’re nervous about. You’re putting yourself out there in a way that can be scary. But know that your willingness to be candid shows how strong and brave you are, even when you aren’t sure what the response might be. Your authenticity makes you strong.

3. I’m amazing, and I deserve the best. Giphy Know that you deserve a wonderful romance, whether it’s with this crush or someone else. Anyone would be lucky to have your affection! No matter what happens, you are worth the world all on your own.

4. Having a crush is fun — but it’s not everything. Giphy Sure, it’s great to have a new potential bae to be excited about. But you have so many other things going for you! Romance is fun, but it’s only a small slice of life, and the outcome of this text does not affect your entire existence. Whether or not you have a partner, you’re killing it all on your own.

5. My crush’s response is not a reflection of my value as a person. Giphy No matter what your crush says back to you, you are worthy and valuable and whole. You do not need this person to like you back. Of course, it would be a major plus, but no matter what happens, you are a force of nature with so much to offer in this world.

6. I want to be with someone who wants me back. Giphy This might seem obvious, but it’s worth a reminder — you would never want to be with someone who doesn’t reciprocate your feelings. If you don’t get the response you’re hoping for, it’s probably a sign that this person wouldn’t be right for you, anyway. So, if it’s not meant to be, you’re free to move on to the next flirty new romance!