Texting your crush is arguably one of the easiest and most exciting ways to get to know them. Let's face it: Staying up way later than you intended just to exchange messages with someone you're starting to like is a necessary step in the modern-day courting process. Whether you've gone out on one, five, or 10 dates, it probably feels like there's still so much more you want to learn about your new romantic interest. Maybe you're too old to play the "Question Game," but there are still plenty of unique questions to ask your crush over text.

Asking interesting questions that are personal, but not too intrusive is the best way to find out about everything from what your crush was like growing up, to their hobbies and passions now that they are adults. When it's your turn to ask the next question and you're not sure what direction to go in, take your pick from these 27 excellent choices. Each question is just detailed enough to prompt a revealing answer, but not so intense that it will scare someone away. Here are 27 questions you can ask over text when you're still getting to know your crush, from "who," "what," "when," and "where," to "would you rather?"

Questions About Their Personality

1. What is your biggest pet peeve?

2. What is your worst habit?

3. When you're in a bad mood, who or what can cheer you up?

4. If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

5. Which three fictional characters combined best represent you?

6. Do you have a celebrity doppelgänger?

7. Surprises: love them, hate them, or indifferent?

Questions About Their Childhood

8. Were you a Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, or Cartoon Network kid?

9. What did you want to be when you grew up, and what did you actually end up pursuing?

10. Who was the fictional character that scared you the most as a child?

11. What's your most vivid childhood memory (good or bad)?

12. What did you spend your allowance on growing up?

13. Where was your first-ever job?

14. Did you play sports, belong to clubs, or go to summer camp when you were younger?

Questions About Their Hobbies And Passions

15. What is your ideal first date?

16. Do you collect anything?

17. What is one movie that you'll always enjoy, no matter how many times you've seen it?

18. What is your go-to TV show to play in the background?

19. Where is the coolest place you've traveled?

20. Do you have any hidden talents?

21. Is there a food or trend that everyone seems to love, but you can't stand?

"Would You Rather?" Questions

22. Would you rather give up carbs or sex?

23. Would you rather drink water or wine?

24. Would you rather check out a book from the library, or buy it from a bookstore?

25. Would you rather receive chocolate, wine, or flowers?

26. Would you rather take a spontaneous vacation, or plan your itinerary in advance?

27. Would you rather be the big spoon or the little spoon?

Challenge yourself to ask your crush all of these questions, plus any additional ones that you come up with. And, of course, it's equally as important to share your own answers to these and other questions your crush might ask.

The early stage of any kind of relationship is all about establishing boundaries, practicing open and honest communication, and giving just as much as you take. Asking and answering questions is not only a great way to gauge how compatible the two of you are, but it can be really enjoyable and pretty eye-opening, too.

