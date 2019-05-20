Here's Your Ideal Summer Vacation Spot, Based On Your Relationship Status

Summer is almost here, which means I’ve started dreaming of sunny getaways and Instagram-worthy summer vacation ideas. I love to plan trips to new places, and every time the weather starts to heat up, I start itching to hop on a plane. Whether it’s a quick little day trip or a week-long endeavor, there’s a perfect destination for every relationship status — so you can live your best life, no matter what your love life looks like.

Obviously, your perfect vacation is something only you can plan, and it comes down to a variety of factors, such as time, budget, and activity preferences. But the vibe will probably be different depending on what kind of relationship you’re in… a romantic weekend snuggled up with your partner is a far cry from, say, a flirty single girls’ trip where you’re hitting on cute people at the bar. Before you start booking your flights, think about what kind of mood you want to set for the trip. It could be romantic, it could be adventurous, or it could be just plain chill.

Read on for the best vacation spots for summer to get your planning started, whether you’re single, committed, or somewhere in between.

Single And Thriving: Denver, CO Shutterstock Travel With: Your Best Pal If you’re happily riding solo, forget about traveling with your SO. Bring your BFF instead! Denver is the ultimate destination for two best friends to hang out together. Nestled in the Colorado mountains, Denver is known to be a city with a wide variety of things to do. You can catch a concert at Red Rocks, hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, and check out the city’s thriving culinary and nightlife scenes. The city is hosting festivals on several weekends throughout the summer, meaning you’ll never run out of things to do on any given day. It’s the perfect place to spend some quality time with your bestie and make memories you’ll both have for years. Who needs a partner when you’ve got each other?

Summer Lovin’: Charleston, SC Travel With: Your New Boo Enjoying a hot summer romance with a new fling? Take them somewhere equal parts sultry and romantic — the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina. Charleston is famous for its mix of gorgeous buildings and sunny beaches, making it an ideal destination for couples who want to make the most of their time together. The pastel-colored homes and palm trees look like something out of a movie scene, perfect to wander around and get lost in. When you’re ready to turn up the heat, head to the beach. You can relax, make out, read a book — whatever floats your boats. Then, when you’ve had enough of the sunshine, head back into town for an ice cream cone and a colorful Insta-worthy photoshoot. Your relationship may not last for the long haul, but you’ll never forget this getaway.

So In Love: Bar Harbor, Maine Travel With: Your Partner There’s no place more romantic than Maine in the summertime. Bar Harbor, a coastal town on the edge of Acadia National Park, has some of the most stunning scenery you’ll ever come across. Stay in a local bed and breakfast for some privacy, and wander the charming downtown streets as you check out local shops and restaurants. If you’re feeling adventurous, Acadia has endless outdoor activities, from kayaking to swimming to hiking. Thanks to its moderate summer climate, Maine is a refreshingly mild escape from the hot weather in many other parts of the U.S. Not to mention, it’s full of untapped wilderness and natural beauty. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and more connected to your partner than ever before.

Trouble in Paradise: Key West, Florida Jesse Kunerth / 500px/500px/Getty Images Travel With: Your Significant Other Let’s say you and your partner have been fighting a lot, and you’re hoping some time away together will give you fresh perspective on your relationship. What you don’t want to do is plan something that will stress you both out. If you need a low-key, chill vacation, try heading to the Florida Keys for some rest and relaxation. Located at Florida’s southernmost point, Key West is a tropical wonderland full of sunshine, sand, and salt water. The best part? It has activity options to suit both partners. If one of you wants to chill while the other wants to stay active, try a mix of beach days and snorkeling adventures. Florida’s coral reef is the only place in the continental U.S. where you can see shallow reef habitats close to the coast. The chill vibes and beautiful coastline will keep stress levels low and vacation vibes on point.

Over The Dating Game: Boston, Massachusetts Travel With: A Good Book When you just can’t anymore with dating apps and the single life scene, a solo weekend away might be just what you need to show yourself some love. Boston is a lovely place for some self-care time — it’s easily walkable, filled with history and culture, and brimming with picturesque locales. Grab your favorite book, a face mask, and some walking shoes, and get ready for a vacay just for you. While you’re there, walk the Freedom Trail to see all the major historic sites in the city, then spend your afternoons hanging out at Boston Common, America’s oldest park. Enjoy some fresh seafood by the water, and end your night with a glass of wine at one of the city’s many local bars. It’ll be just what you need to remind yourself that you’re worthy of love.

Bouncing Back From A Breakup: Nashville, Tennessee Travel With: Your Friend Group There’s no better cure for heartbreak than a vacation with your whole squad. For the ultimate friends’ trip, head to Nashville, Tennessee for a mix of Southern charm and eclectic local flavor. Hailed as one of America’s up-and-coming cities, Nashville has a great music scene and a foodie’s dream assortment of bars and restaurants. Take your crew out for a night of dancing downtown, then enjoy a sunny day at Arrington Vineyards or the Jack Daniels Distillery. Eat your fill of hot chicken and biscuits with gravy, and don’t miss your chance to see the famous and historic Grand Ole Opry. And obviously, take a ton of photos together so you can show off your new single status on Instagram after a breakup. It’ll be just what you need to heal your broken heart.

It's Complicated: Los Angeles, California AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Travel With: Your Family So you’re seeing someone, but you’re not really sure what your status is. You’re not exactly single, but you’re definitely not in a committed relationship. Not sure what to do? Ditch the confusion and take a trip with your family instead. Los Angeles has everything from Malibu to Disneyland, and you’ll love the chance to spend time with your fam without worrying about your dating life. Enjoy the year-round sunshine as you frolic on the beach, and go for a hike in the hills near the Hollywood sign. You can hit up Universal Studios Hollywood for some roller coaster action, then head to Griffith Observatory for fantastic views of the California hillside. It’s fun for everyone, and you can avoid adding unnecessary pressure to your situationship.

Going Steady: Moab, Utah Travel With: Your Adventure Partner You’ve been dating this person for a while and things are good. You want to travel the world with them, see what kind of excursions life has to offer, and experience them with your ride or die. Where to? The red rock wonderland of Moab, Utah is a prime place to start. If you are the adventurous pair, Moab has everything you could ask for as the gateway to a host of breathtaking rock formations and canyon parks like Arches National Park, Canyonlands, and Deadhorse Point State Park. Grab your hiking shoes, a Hydroflask, and definitely do not forget a camera. These parts are chock-full of Instagram-worthy moments, from dramatic arches to the winding Colorado River.

Dating Yourself: Sedona, Arizona Go With: Your Own Good Vibes If you are certifiably working on yourself until further notice, Sedona, Arizona is a must-visit summer vacation destination. It does get pretty darn sweltering in the summer months, so this is a great option to kick off the season in early May. Sedona is the place to be for those focused on zenning out and elevating their energy. As a known energy vortex, Sedona has this ethereal, surreal pull to it, where people swear they have deeper, more cathartic meditations and overall experiences — even the trees grow in twisting spirals here. When travelers visit Sedona’s specific vortexes, they’ve reported feeling uplifted, lighter, and a serene sense of calmness — perfect for some soul-searching solo travel. There are a number of places you can experience this cleansing energy, whether you’re heading out on a hike or plopping down to meditate, from Bell Rock and Boynton Canyon to Cathedral Rock and the Sedona Airport Loop.

Ready to book a flight yet? No matter what your vacation vibe is, there’s a destination out there to suit your fancy. Get ready for a new adventure with the people you love most, whether it’s your partner, your pals, or yourself. This summer is already looking like one for the books.