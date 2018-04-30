We all need some time with our girls every now and then. It's the best way to lift our spirits and take a break from our busy lives for endless laughs and unforgettable memories. Girls' getaways are perfect, because it's just you and your mains having a blast in a beautiful destination. Before you look for your passport, though, you should consider booking your next girls' trip right here in the U.S. You heard that right. You should consider plenty of incredible places to travel without a passport that are just waiting to be explored.

We tend to overlook places in our backyard and opt for international destinations. It's easy to get FOMO as you scroll down your Instagram feed and see people posing it up in Santorini or Venice. This inevitably makes us feel like we need to leave the country in order to truly travel. Fortunately, this couldn't be further from the truth.

There's no doubt that you can jet-set across the globe for a vacation, but sometimes all it takes is a road trip or a quick plane ride for a completely new experience. There are so many amazing places that will absolutely blow you away — so get packing.

1 San Juan, Puerto Rico Bonninstudio/Stocksy Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory that's not part of the mainland. San Juan is the destination to visit if you want to soak up the Caribbean island vibes. Spend time wandering through the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan before an afternoon filled with jet skiing at the beach. El Yunque National Park is a must-see, where you'll swoon over the Puerto Rican rainforest and splash in the waterfalls. Don't forget to stop by The Bacardi Factory for some incredible rum-filled drinks before heading to Plaza del Mercado. Experience the local restaurants come to life.

2 Catalina Island, California Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Catalina Island is the perfect spot for the girl crew that just needs a long weekend trip. The island is only a ferry ride away from Long Beach, California, and you'll fall in love with the breathtaking views along the way. The island is actually so small that you can explore by foot or rent a golf cart to zoom around during your stay. In order to keep your adventure streak on point, go snorkeling to witness some incredible marine life, or see the island from above by zip line. End the day on the beach with a drink in hand. Catalina Island sounds like the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure to me. What are you waiting for?

3 Gulf Shores, Alabama BrianPowell/Stocksy The beach might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear "Alabama," but you should totally put this coastal town on your radar. Gulf Shores, Alabama is home to 32 miles of soft, white sand beaches, so this is the perfect spot if you and your girls want to relax on picture-perfect shores. Rent out a beach house with views of the turquoise blue waters, or take a hot air balloon for an epic bird's eye view of the gulf. Let's just say, you'll be on a natural high that you never wanna come down from.