There's no doubt that travel comes with an endless amount of benefits. You learn more about yourself, the world, and the people in it. You're able to discover how others live and challenge your way of thinking. However, a life of travel can be difficult to attain at times. Sometimes we're too busy or broke AF, and other times we just want to enjoy the comforts of home. Thankfully, you don't have to go far to fulfill your wanderlust. It's so easy to overlook our surroundings for destinations that require a passport. If you're a homebody, you're probably trying to figure out how to satisfy your wanderlust, and I'm here to help you out.

I think we've all found ourselves longing for an escape at one point or another. School, managers, friendships, and work demands can burn us out. Hopping on a plane isn't always the ideal thing to do. It's not completely necessary, either. Travel memoirs, movies, blogs, documentaries, and even music can provide our minds with the escape we need and deserve. In most cases, we don't have to leave our beds or homes to feed our travel bug. Sure, a vacation provides a ton of value that we can carry with us. However, these getaways are close to home, and some of them you won't even have to leave your home.

1 Take A Staycation HEX/stocksy Sometimes, beauty is right in your backyard. Consider exploring the city that you live in. Start checking things off of your local bucket list that you haven't gotten to quite yet. You can even go all out and book a hotel in a different part of town. Visit that museum you've always wanted to go to, chow down at the new restaurant in town, or sip on cocktails at the speakeasy your coworkers have been raving about. You might discover you've been missing out on what's been right in front of you all along.

2 Read A Travel Book Adam Berry/Getty Images News/Getty Images Reading just may be the next best thing for homebodies who don't want to travel. Books are the perfect escape, so you'll suddenly feel like you've been transported to the country you're reading about. Travel memoirs will certainly make you feel like you've gone on a trip with the main character. If travel memoirs aren't your thing, you can simply read a book that's based in another country. Who knows? You might learn interesting facts that will prepare you for your next trip.

3 Cook A New Food Ellie Baygulov/stocksy Food is a sacred part of many places around the world. You might consider learning a new recipe from one of your bucket list countries. Visit a specialty store for the ingredients, watch YouTube videos created by people who live there. Don't forget to turn on some local jams to set the mood. Choose an appetizer, main course, desert, and drink from the country of choice. You'll learn new things about the culture, and you'll get the chance to enjoy some homemade food from the other side of the world.

4 Plan Your Next Trip Studio Firma/stocksy Planning a trip is almost as fun as the actual trip itself. Thanks to the wonderful internet, there are endless ways to feed your wanderlust without leaving the comforts of home. Read travel blogs, scroll down your Instagram feed, sift through unique Airbnb homes, and read travel forums to crank up the excitement for your next trip.