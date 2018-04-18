Winter is officially over, so that means it's time to start planning your summer getaway as soon as possible. An island vacation is the ultimate way to take advantage of the sunshine, warm temps, and your favorite sundresses that have been chilling in the back of your closet. There's nothing like lounging on the beach while listening to the waves crashing on the shore. Those island vibes can seem to make all of your struggles disappear as soon as you land. You'll return home feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Before you plan your next island getaway, I've rounded up some unique islands to visit that might not be on your radar, and really should be.

What do you look for when you're planning the ultimate island getaway? Is it powdery white sand, turquoise-colored water, unforgettable sunsets, awesome nightlife, delicious seafood, adventurous water sports, peace and quite, or all of the above? Do you prefer to visit more laid-back islands or do you like to keep the excitement alive with an itinerary filled with various activities? Many islands around the world have so much to offer, and you have yet to travel to them. You'll have no problem securing a spot on the beach, and you can snorkel freely without bumping fins with another person. Scope out where the beauty really lies this summer by heading to any of these six slices of paradise.

1 Utila, Honduras Have you heard of this dreamy island before? If you haven't, you should really add it to your bucket list. Utila is a quaint island situated in the stunning turquoise waters of the Caribbean. With some of the most beautiful coral reefs you'll ever set your eyes on, it's no wonder that Utila is a perfect spot to go scuba diving. According to AboutUtila.com, you might even find yourself swimming alongside whale sharks! Keep your eyes peeled, and be sure to bring along a waterproof phone case so you can snap some epic pics.

2 San Blas Islands, Panama Lost LeBlanc on YouTube Real talk: How serene and beautiful does that ocean water look? The San Blas Islands of Panama are actually composed of more than 360 tiny islands, according to SanBlas-Islands.com. The majority of these islands remain uninhabited, but San Blas is home to the native Kuna community. Whether you arrive by sailboat or speedboat, planning a getaway to San Blas will be an authentic experience you'll never forget. Don't forget to pack your snorkeling gear, swimsuits, and sunscreen.

3 The Lofoten Islands, Norway Matador Network on YouTube An island getaway probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Norway, but these Norwegian Islands will certainly fuel your wanderlust. The Lofoten Islands lie north of the Arctic Circle, so this isn't your typical island retreat. During your trip, you'll witness jaw-dropping mountains and colorful homes among scenic backdrops that hardly seem real. Adventure seekers can hit the ski slopes, go ocean rafting and kayaking, and hike majestic mountains. If you arrive during the summer, you'll get to experience a phenomenal 24 hours of daylight. Or, you can plan your trip during the cooler months if you want a front seat to view the Northern Lights.

4 Isla Holbox, Mexico The Blonde Abroad on YouTube While so many travelers are flocking to Cancun, you may want to consider visiting Isla Holbox, Mexico, instead. This fishing village stretches just about 26 miles long, and it's home to so much beauty. The white powdery sand, street art, crystal blue waters, boutique hotels, and colorful homes are what Instagram dreams are made of. Keep your eyes peeled for flamingos and whale sharks if you find yourself at Isla Holbox.