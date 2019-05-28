Throughout the week, you flip through your calendar and mark down your plans. You make a note for when you're going to a spin class with your best friend, or have a coffee date with your mom. Since you received your coronavirus vaccine in its entirety and completed the necessary waiting period, your schedule is looking more packed than it has in months. Next up on your itinerary? A long-awaited trip to Nashville, where you’ll dance to country music, rock cowboy boots, and take pictures made for these captions for visiting Nashville.

You likely booked this trip as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its guidance for fully vaccinated people. The guidance notes that it’s typically safe for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically, and without factoring in a self-quarantining period. You can participate in outdoor activities without a mask, and gather indoors with others who are fully vaccinated. For you and your #vaxxed besties, the guidance means you can spend your Hot Girl Summer exploring Nashville’s sights, and grab an Airbnb in the city that’s known for its music, good vibes, and Southern sunsets.

Just thinking about the adventures to come gets you so excited to hop on a plane and start on your itinerary. Your days are about to be filled with photo shoots, delicious food like fried green tomatoes and macaroni and cheese, and maybe even a walk through the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Before you go, plan out your outfits, so your suitcase stays nice and organized, and collect some Nashville Instagram captions. The ones one the list below will surely do your wanderlust and summer trip justice.

"Dance in the streets of Nashville? Check." "Nashville looks so good on you." "Good morning, Nashville." "When in doubt, go on a girls' trip to Nashville." "Not sure if I’ll ever leave Nashville." "BRB, taking a vaxication in Nashville." "That southern sunset, though." "This post is brought to you by country music." "Two best friends. They might move to Nashville. They might not." "This city is as sweet as iced tea." "Start each day with a good itinerary." "I followed my heart, and it led me to Nashville." "More cowboy boots, please." "Ladies and gentlemen, Nashville." "Never have I ever been to Nashville... until now." "Funny how a melody sounds like a memory." — Eric Church, "Springsteen" "Get ready with me: Nashville edition." "Live a little, love a lot." — Kenny Chesney, "Live a Little" "Cowboy, take me away." — The Chicks, "Cowboy Take Me Away" "An average night in Nashville." "All dressed up, so many places in Nashville to go." "Drop your Nashville recommendations in the comments!" "Going to: Tennessee." "Some just have to chase the sun." — Kenny Chesney, "Wild Child" "You're my favorite place, Nashville." "Have you ever been to Nashville? Do you want me to describe it to you?" "You either love Nashville, or you're wrong." "I’m passing the phone to the cutest person in Nashville." "Taking Nashville one song at a time." "Okay, Nashville. Go off." "Pretending I’m the cowboy emoji." "From now on, I’ll be rocking a cowboy hat in my pictures." "New cowboy boots, who dis?" "TikTok saw this Nashville #look first." "I wish we were in Nashville for longer than a weekend." "Nashville has my heart."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.