28 Instagram Captions For Charleston & Exploring The South With Your Best Friends

When it comes to traveling, just about everywhere is on your list. You have a note in your phone, full of the dreamy international destinations you want to check out. There are links to various accommodation options and excursions under each bullet point. Then, there's your list solely dedicated to spots in the U.S., from cities like Los Angeles, California to Nashville, Tennessee. Most recently, though, Charleston, South Carolina has been on your mind. Spring break is coming up, or your bestie's bachelorette party. It would be the perfect place to go! Do yourself a favor and grab some Instagram captions for Charleston now, before you start exploring the South.

Full disclosure: I've never truly explored the southern half of our country. As a kid, I went to Walt Disney World in Florida and had a few layovers in Charlotte, North Carolina. But, that's basically the extent of my travel experience there. I know that I'm missing out on plates of chicken and waffles, and some of the dreamiest architecture in the world. I know that there are cute piers and streets lined with gorgeous, green trees and flowers that are blooming all the colors of the rainbow.

Maybe it's time to put something in the books, huh? That's what you did, after all. You saw the words "spring break" marked in your calendar, or realized that your bestie deserves a bachelorette that's so cool and artsy from start to finish. So, you booked a few plane tickets to Charleston, and now you're almost on your way. All you need — other than some disposable cameras and a bunch of cute outfits — are a few of these 28 captions for exploring this city. (Thank me with my own plane ticket, OK?)

1. "I followed my heart, and it led me to Charleston."

2. "I'm loving this trip to Charleston a waffle lot."

3. "When pastel is your vibe."

4. "But first, chicken and waffles."

5. "Find me with the flowers in Charleston."

6. "Life needs more sweet tea and sunshine."

7. "Dear, Charleston. You look beautiful today."

8. "Start each day with a grateful heart and a good itinerary."

9. "If you need me, I'll be under the palm trees."

10. "Collecting moments, not things."

11. "When the cutest house on the block matches your outfit."

12. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

13. "Girls just want to have sun."

14. "Traded my iced coffee for a cup of sweet tea."

15. "This place is as sweet as a peach."

16. "I could live somewhere beautiful like this."

17. "We go together like chicken and waffles."

18. "When life hands you lemons, put them in your sweet tea."

19. "Falling in love with all this fun in the sun."

20. "I've got a crush on Charleston."

21. "It's a lovely day to explore the South."

22. "Wanderlust and Southern city dust."

23. "Talk to the palm trees."

24. "Wander often and eat waffles, always."

25. "Let's stay in South Carolina a little bit longer."

26. "Sweet dreams and sipping tea."

27. "Just peachy. How about you?"

28. "Having a golden weekend in Charleston with my girls."

Even if you're exploring this city on your own, you know it's going to be the best adventure. You'll sit on the plane, full of excitement and anticipation for the food, culture, and people. When you first get there, you plan on finding pastel houses to have a photo shoot with, and grabbing something to eat at one of the trendy restaurants you found online. Your besties back home gave you some recommendations as well, of where to go and what to see.

You seriously hope you can squeeze it all in, and I'm pretty confident that you can. Let's be honest: You're trying to go everywhere in the world. Start with exploring the South with your besties, and then we'll see where your passport is begging you to go.