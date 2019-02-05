26 Instagram Captions For Studying Abroad In Australia & Having The Best Semester Yet

It's written in the stars that you're studying abroad in Australia. You're hanging out with kangaroos, spending afternoons on the white, sandy beaches, and planning various trips and excursions. What the universe didn't tell me, though, is that you've already been in this beautiful country for a few months. In fact, you have a full camera roll on your phone to prove it! So, let me take a wild guess: You're in desperate need of some Instagram captions for studying abroad in Australia, and spending the best semester down under. Well, you've come to the right place, because I have you covered.

You could call it a little cocky maybe, but I'm an Instagram pro. I've posted lots of travel and lifestyle #content. I've also downloaded and tried just about every editing app on the market, and could tell you which preset packs or filters to buy. But, what really makes me qualified to give you a bunch of captions for your semester abroad is this: I've been there.

Well, I haven't been to Australia, exactly. I have spent an entire five months in Florence, Italy, though — adventuring to different countries and coastlines, and taking pictures of just about everything. So, I know that that's the thing about studying abroad: Every street corner, authentic plate of food, historical landmark, or crashing wave is worth taking that once-in-a-lifetime photo. It's worth getting extra storage on your phone or purchasing a high-end photography camera just to have those experiences captured forever.

I promise that I won't let you down. These 26 captions will help you seal those moments in time on social media, and recreate them for your followers. The rest of your semester in Australia is going to be just lovely. Send me a postcard, OK?

1. "Living for adventure in Australia."

2. "Just keep swimming." — Dory, Finding Nemo

3. "I thought I Vegemite like this place."

4. "My new best friend is a kangaroo."

5. "Life is better in the down under."

6. "Where there's a will, there's a wave."

7. "Paradise found."

8. "There's something beautiful about exploring unknown places."

9. "Catch me hanging with the kangaroos and the koalas."

10. "As far as the eye can sea."

11. "Feelin' hoppy when we're together."

12. "See you later, mate!"

13. "Seas the day. Go to Australia."

14. "Always chasing the wanderlust."

15. "I'll be lucky forever, because I get to call Australia my home."

16. "But tomorrow may rain, so I'll follow the sun." — Paul McCartney, "I'll Follow the Sun"

17. "Life is better with sandy toes."

18. "After this semester, Australia will always be on my mind."

19. "I followed my heart, and it led me to Australia."

20. "Sunsets and sweet views of Sydney."

21. "Be the girl who decided to go for it."

22. "Salty hair, don't care."

23. "Mermaid vibes."

24. "Big cities and blue waves."

25. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

26. "Wander the world as much as possible."

Do me one other favor before you send that postcard from Australia: Thank the stars and all the forces in the universe for bringing you to this beautiful country. Truth is, studying abroad isn't something that everyone has the opportunity to do, and it will change you in the most wonderful ways. It will make you fall in love with travel, and want to spend another five months in a country that you now call "home."