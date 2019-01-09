30 Instagram Captions For Studying Abroad In London That'll Be Your Cup Of Tea

As The Beatles put it: "All you need is love." Well, love and to always be in London. You would wake up in the morning in a cute flat and have a scone with strawberry jam. Then, you would catch the tube and meet your friends in Trafalgar Square. You would talk in a British accent and make plans to grab lunch that afternoon. One of your best friends heard about this quaint outdoor café near Notting Hill. (Um, can I come, too?) Truth is, this daydream is going to be your life and soon. Get ready with some Instagram captions for studying abroad in London that'll totally be your cup of tea.

At the moment, you're packing your suitcase with the essentials like a raincoat, a good pair of walking shoes, and a camera. You're doing some research on spots to see in the city, like Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, and planning a few weekend trips to the countryside. Visiting towns like Kate Winslet's in The Holiday is a must, and you want to catch a soccer game in Manchester or a music festival in Glastonbury in your spare time. Meeting the Duke and Ducchess of Sussex would really make this the best semester, yet.

No matter what happens, though, you know that this semester is going to be good. You feel lucky to have a one-way ticket to such a lovely city and to be able to stay there for a while. Touring palaces, seeing famous art, and making friends on the other side of the world are once-in-a-lifetime experiences that you've been daydreaming about since forever. And you plan on putting every experience, moment, and plate of food on social media.

Let me lend you 30 captions for studying abroad in London, before you hop on the plane and start sipping that tea. Just call me from a red phone booth to say "thank you" and tell me about that café, OK?

1. "London is always a good idea."

2. "Mind the gap."

3. "There's nowhere else like London. Nothing at all, anywhere." —Vivienne Westwood

4. "Live, love, and London."

5. "Call me from the red phone booth, maybe?"

6. "After this semester, London will always be on my mind."

7. "London is calling, and I must go."

8. "Talk British to me."

9. "Can you pass the tea and scones, please?"

10. "Let's cross that London Bridge when we come to it."

11. "I know places that make the rainy days seem so bright." —Balance and Composure, "Fade"

12. "Home is where the palace is."

13. "Oh darling, why don't we just stay in London."

14. "I have class and you don't." —The Parent Trap

15. "To me, you are perfect." —Love Actually

16. "Walking down every street in London like it's a runway."

17. "Keep calm and eat scones."

18. "But tomorrow may rain, so I'll follow the sun." —Paul McCartney, "I'll Follow the Sun"

19. "You may say I'm a dreamer." —John Lennon, "Imagine"

20. "Her courage was her crown and she wore it like a Queen." —Atticus

21. "Just waiting for Julie Andrews to show up with my crown."

22. "London, baby!" —Joey, Friends

23. "I've got a crush on phone booths and Big Ben."

24. "The world looks beautiful and different when you're chasing your wanderlust."

25. "I'll be lucky forever because I get to call London my home."

26. "Signing this postcard from London with love."

27. "From now on sweet dreams are made of scones and sight-seeing in London."

28. "Look, a clock. We don't have that in America." —Ron Swanson, Parks and Recreation

29. "Yas, queen!"

30. "It's the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the very second you stop looking for it." —Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and The City

Falling in love with the world is simple, especially when you're studying abroad. You're living in another country for the first time, getting your passport stamped, and seeing landmarks that are in your favorite movies. There's the house where The Parent Trap was filmed, and the spots where your favorite characters from Love Actually shared a kiss. How could you not go head over heels?

By the end of the semester, you're going to have seen and done it all, and consider London to be your home. Do yourself a favor and put your experiences on social media, so that you never forget them — and those amazing cups of tea.