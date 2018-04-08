Sometimes, you need to treat yourself like the princess you always dreamt of being as a little kid. Whether that means visiting your favorite nail salon for quality "you time" or breaking open your favorite bottle of wine, you should go out of your way to make yourself feel special every once in a while. If you're planning on taking a trip to the United Kingdom in the near future, you should look into a few London activities that'll make you feel like a royal for the day. 'Tis the season to act like a princess, am I right?

Last month, I visited London with American Express Travel. During the trip, I was able to experience once-in-a-lifetime dinners, private tours, exclusive spa treatments, and more. From the moment I arrived stepped foot into the Ham Yard Hotel in SoHo, London, I knew I was in for a royal experience. The hotel made me feel like a freaking queen, and I'd totally suggest staying there if you decide to visit the city in honor of the upcoming royal wedding. In fact, I'd suggest doing a lot things in town that'll make you feel like royalty. If you hope to spend some "you time" during your London trip, take my lead.

Post-Flight Massage To Fight Jet Lag Giphy Here's the thing: I never had an professional massage until I went to London — and wow, I've been missing out. Soon after I unpacked my bags at the Ham Yard Hotel, I ventured into their in-house spa, The Soholistic Spa, for a post-flight session. TBH, it was life changing. The Soholistic Spa provides the perfect atmosphere for anyone battling jet lag from an overseas flight (think calming music, essential oils, dim lights, and super comfy robes). The masseuse at the spa made me feel like a queen, and I'd recommend that anyone visiting London gives her a visit. A 30-minute massage will cost about $140, and it's so worth it.

Wine & Dinner At Meghan Markle's Go-To Spot Amanda Fama If you want to act like a royal, you have to eat like a royal (duh). I had the opportunity indulge in some Meghan Markle-approved dinner while I was in London. That basically makes me a princess-to-be, right? I visited Bocca di Lupo, and it's one of the tastiest Italian joints in London. Fresh ingredients are flown into the country twice a week (every week), and wine from Italy's 20 regions are featured on the menu. As you can see in the picture above, the group I ate dinner with shared a family-style meal complete with pasta, seafood, and veggies galore. According to the restaurant's manager, Markle has been seen eating here. Unfortunately, I didn't run into Markle and Prince Harry on a date while I was there, but maybe you will.

Private Tour Of Kensington Palace Amanda Fama Acting like a royal for the day means you have to live where royals live (in the least creepy way possible), like by taking a private tour through the portion of Kensington Palace where King George II and Queen Caroline, who led the country from 1720 to 1760, lived. It was as enchanting as it was educational, and I felt like a princess walking through the mural-covered walls. If you want to visit Kensington Palace, be sure to check out details and times of operation on the mansion's website. Tickets to visit the palace cost $20.29 for adults.

Tour Through The Tower Of London & The Crown Jewels Amanda Fama One of the most royal things I did in the United Kingdom was tour the Tower of London with a Yeoman Warder. As you may or may not know, the Tower of London is a historic castle based in Central London where royal families lived throughout history. Tickets to visit the Tower cost $31.98 for adults. ©Historic Royal Palaces The Crown Jewels are located inside a vault at the Tower of London, and you can see them up close there. After entering the vault, I was taken aback by the glistening jewels that were on display. Being so close to the crowns that kings and queens wore throughout history was a humbling experience, and it definitely made me feel like a royal. If you want to visit the Crown Jewels during your London trip, check out the details online. Admission to see the Crown Jewels is included with admission to the Tower of London.

A Day Of Shopping In London Giphy One of the most glamorous things I've ever done was dedicate a day to shopping around London. The city has a ton of adorable shops and markets that I fell in love with. I visited Camden Market, which was full of delicious food trucks and unique stores. I also explored Brick Lane Vintage Market, which is a basement store full of stylish clothing, jewelry, and records. There, I purchased a fringe jacket from Red Carpet Retro that I'm currently obsessed with. If you're a vintage-loving gal, definitely visit Brick Lane while you're in the city. During my shopping day, I was driven from place to place with a personal chauffeur (which was even more glam). However, scoring a personal driver isn't always easy, so I'd suggest mapping out your shopping route and deciding on transportation before embarking on your journey.